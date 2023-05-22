Defending champions Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side finished on top spot of the points table with 10 wins from 14 games. In their second season, Gujarat Titans will be eyeing another place in the finals. Gujarat Titans meet former champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1. CSK finished in second spot with eight wins from 14 matches. The IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 winner will head to finals directly, while the loser will face the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final. GT vs CSK, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 will occur at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, we look at the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record. The two teams have met just three times, with Gujarat dominating the proceedings. Interestingly, CSK have never beaten GT! It continues to be 3-0 in favour of Gujarat. Here’s a look back at how their last three encounters panned out.

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023- Ahmedabad, March 31: Gujarat Titans Won By 5 Wickets

This is the most recent encounter between the two sides which took place earlier this season. Set 179 runs to win, Gujarat chased down the target in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand. For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 off 50 balls while for GT, Shubman Gill was top-scorer 63 off just 36 balls. GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Qualifier 1 Match in Chennai.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2022- Mumbai, May 15: Gujarat Titans Won By 7 Wickets

Due to COVID-19 fear, the league stage matches of IPL 2022 was restricted to four venues. The CSK vs GT match took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, CSK managed just 133 runs. And then Gujarat Titans chased the target in 19.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Wriddhiman Saha scored an unbeaten 67 to guide his side home.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2022- Pune, April 17: Gujarat Titans Won By 3 Wickets

This was the first-ever match between the two sides in the IPL. Set 170 runs to win, Gujarat Titans reached the target in 19.5 overs, with David Miller smashing an unbeaten match-winning 94 off 51 balls. While chasing GT at one stage were 87/5 and then Miller and Rashid Khan (40 off 21 balls) combined to take GT home.

