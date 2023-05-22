New Delhi, May 22: Indo-Japanese auto major Maruti Suzuki is finally preparing for one of its most awaited launches – the Jimny 5-door SUV early next month. As per the reports the prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be officially announce on June 7.

The niche true-blue SUV’s pre-launch bookings have been already underway ever since the model debuted in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, and the company has already received around 30,000 bookings. Let’s take a look at all the known details. Maruti Suzuki Upcoming Launches: From Jimny to Next-Gen Dzire, Find Key Details of the 4 New Cars Coming Our Way From the Top-Selling Car Maker in India.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Variants & Features

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a hardcore off-roader and will be coming in just two trim levels – Zeta and Alpha. As per the reports, the buyers are preferring the top-spec Alpha trim, which will be also be getting priority for production and delivery.

The top-spec Alpha trim will be offering features including auto LED headlights, a 9-inch touchscreen integrated SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, premium Arkamys sound system, Cruise control and much more. Safety features will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, and rear-view camera among others. Volkswagen Tiguan 2023 Launched in India With ADAS Tech Tech, New Features and Updated Powertrain; Checkout Price and All Key Details.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Powertrain

The Jimny will be getting powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine that can generate 105hp of max power and 134.2Nm of peak torque. The engine gets powered with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque convertor automatic transmission gearbox options. The company claims that the SUV will deliver a fuel efficiency of 16.94kpl for the manual transmission, and 16.39kpl with the automatic transmission.

The Jimny is based on a ladder-frame chassis and boasts of Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Expected Price & Market Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to cost from Rs 10 lakh to 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Post its India launch, the Jimny will be competing against the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the lifestyle offroader segment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2023 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).