New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/PNN): Diva Planet Magazine, solely women-based magazine, covers different stories of women every month from different aspects of life and organises Virtual Award Shows on big scale (National & International Based). It was Founded by Youngest Entrepreneur Aarti Soroutin 2021 under her Crown Times Organisation.

Just in a year this magazine has reached to thousands and also covers so many celebrities in past few months.

Aarti feels that Every Women has her Own Identity and we need to bring out that Identity in front of Society and to raise their Voice. With this view she always tries to come up with some unique Ideas.

From All Over Asia We selected the Top 100 Wonder Women, from Different professions for Our Award show (Asia's Top 100 Influential Women ) Season 2. So let's Witness the prestigious Awardees of the Diva Planet Magazine presented AIWA 2022 ( Season 2 )

Keerthiga - Asia's Top writer

Tharadevi -Excellence As A Nail Artist

Susmita Baidya - Asia's Top Entrepreneur and Model

Monika Sahu- Asia's Top Researcher and Model

Rehana.S - Asia Top Make Up Artist ( Cosmetologist )

Dr Dipannita Deb - Asia's Top Psychotherapist and Healer

Chef Eesha Sabharwal - Asia's Top Youngest Entrepreneur and Cake Artist

s.Priyadharshini-Asia's top entrepreneur-Business

Sravya Katta - Asia's top Legal Practitioner

Er Sonali Nasikkar-Excellence as Best Selling Author

Dr PoojaGhosh-Asia's top young researcher

Sonali Gupta -Asia's Top Tarot Card Reader & Numerologist

Soujanya Hegde - Asia's Top Entrepreneur & Anchor

Soniya Choudhury - Asia's Top Entrepreneur - Beauty Wellness

Sangeeta Singh Deo - Asia's Top Business & Entrepreneur

Saira Banu - Asia's Top Creator

Priya Bhattacharjee- Asia's Top Dance Director

Mahak Goplani - Asia's Top Lifestyle Blogger

Kshama Nimish Bheda - Asia's Top Educationalist & DMIT Consultant

Dr Shivani Punj - Asia's Top Holistic Healthcare Lifestyle Coach

Bhagyashri Abhay Kulkarni - Asia's Top Social Activist

Dr Nancy Burat - Asia's Top Social Worker

Disha Sharma- Asia's Top Author

Vishuddhi Jain - Asia's Top Youngest Author

Priya Tiwari - Asia's Top Engineer and Social Activist

Mohita Tiwari - Asia's Top Social worker

Shanti jain - Asia's top model

Nivedita Dang - Asia's Top Youngest Author

Himani Khare - Asia's Top Model and Social worker

Prajakta Sheela Londhe- Asia's Top Influential Artist

Sonam Netam - Asia's Top Influential Model

Dr Sangeetha Holla - Asia's Top Data Scientist &SuperModel

Dr Teena Phogat - Asia's Top Influential Entrepreneur- Real estate

Dolly Goswami - Asia's Top Writer & Social Worker

Ishita Ray - Asia's Top Influential Youngest Author

Komal Singh Chauhan - Asia's Top Youngest Artist

Shreha Jerome Pereira - Asia's Top Social Activist & Worker

Shunmathi Selvaraj - Asia's Top Fertility Coach

Dr R K Deepa - Asia's Top Female Tour Operator ( Entrepreneur)

Srishty Mishra - Asia's Top Digital Marketer

Vijiya Jain - Asia's Top Anchor

Soundarya Kasiraman - Excellence as a Mushroom specialist And "Asia's Outstanding Plant Pathologist"

Dr Kavyachand Yalamudi- Asia's Top Endocrinologist and Consultant Physician

Roomky Koiri - Tarot card reader & Reiki healer

Payal Chowdhury-Asia's youngest author and educationalist

VANDANA NALINI SINGH- ASIA'S TOP EDUCATIONALIST, AUTHOR AND MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER.

Dr M Prabavathy- Asia's Top influential women excellence as a Professor

Shishira srinivasa -Asia's top promising author and speaker

Jhunubala Das - Asia's Top Social Worker-cum-Women Activist

Radhika Rakeshsinh Mohitepatil- Asia's top 100 Emerging author and Entrepreneur

divya - Asia's top Artist /social activist

Replicca of simran

Netrojyoti Gogoi Hazarika- Asia's Top Author

Dr Pooja Bhatnagar - Asia's Top Ayurvedicgynaecologist and social activist

Aceton Paints (Prop. RavinaSodi )- Asia's Top Entrepreneur

Ayusha Maken - Asia's Top Promising Lifestyle & Food Influencer

Akhila Balamurugan - Asia's Top Emerging Entrepreneur

Hitayu Kumari - Asia's Top Social Worker & Activist

Manjusha Malhotra - Asia's Top Promising Lifestyle Coach

Monika Borah - Asia's Top Author

Dr Sarmistha Basu - Asia's Top Academician

R. Sobiya - Asia's Top Youngest Entrepreneur

Ritu Nishad- Asia's Top Writer

S Dharshiga- Asia's Top Emerging model

Vimal Raju Bhutte - Asia's Top project director beautician

Dr Sunaina kaur Maan - Asia's Top Counselling Psychologist

Sejal jain- Asia's Top Kathak dancer

Suparna Shirish Naik -Asia's top leading Astrologer and Numerologist

Ayushi Jawanpuria - Asia's Top Leading author

Priyanka Sud- Asia's Top Advocate

Renu Agarwal -Asia Top Fashion model and business Woman

Dr Suman sethi- Asia's Top promising doctor

Meena yadav - Excellence as a Social Worker.

A S Divyaja Balaji- Asia's top leading Writer & Social activist

Dr Ch S Anuradha - Asia's Top Leading Teacher

Hiral Manjunatha - Asia's top Leading artist & Classical Dance Teacher

Dr SUNITA S DEVNANI- ASIA'S TOP SOCIAL ACTIVITIST

Mousumikar Banerjee - Asia's Top Tarot card Reader & spiritual healer

Shubhangee Shelke - Asia's top Fitness Model and Sports Person

Kritika Dubey - Asia's Leading social media Influencer

Dr Neelima R Sharan - Asia's Top Businesswoman & Youngest Entrepreneur

Sonia Singha - Asia's Top Youngest Entrepreneur

Divya Vats - Asia's Top Psychologist and Educator

N.Andal - Asia's Top Bharatnatyam Artist

Ar.PRIYADHARSHINI THAMBIRAJ - Asia's Top Entrepreneur ( Architect )

Anushka Srivastava ( Director, Animist Earth ) - Asia's Top Leading Social Entrepreneur

Adv Soniya Gajbhiye - Asia's Leading Women Advocate

Geetha Pugalenthi -Asia's Top Educator

Mrida Das - Asia's Top Youngest Classical Dancer

Pia Singh- Asia's Top Business Consultant & Author

Ranjini mangala - Asia's Top Stylist and designer

Richa Shahi - Asia's Top Educationalist & Entrepreneur

Sanjana S - Asia's Top Leading Engineer

R. Shruthi Latha - Asia's Top Life Skill Coach

Heena Sherawat - Asia's Top Influential Entrepreneur

Payal Parashar - Asia's Top Entrepreneur

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)