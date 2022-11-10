England produced a sensational display at Adelaide Oval as they defeated India in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. The Three Lions will now meet Pakistan in the finals on Sunday in Melbourne. Both teams are searching for their second title and will look to emerge as champions on the night. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. India Fail to Qualify for Final of T20 World Cup 2022 After Loss to England in Semis, Jos Buttler's Men Set Summit Clash With Pakistan.

After being asked to bat first, India got off to a slow start but brilliant half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, helped them post a competitive score on the board. In reply, England never looked in trouble as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales took the team home to a commanding victory. MS Dhoni’s Old Tweet Goes Viral After England Knockout India Out of T20 World Cup 2022.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Stat Highlights

# Alex Hales-Jos Buttler registered the highest partnership (170*) in T20 World Cup history

# This was England's second-highest partnership in T20I's

# England have now reached two T20 World Cup finals in the last three editions

# Virat Kohli became the first player to surpass 4,000 T20I runs

# Virat Kohli scored his 37th T20I half-century

# Virat Kohli completed 200 fours at T20 World Cups

# Hardik Pandya scored his 3rd T20I fifty

# Alex Hales completes 2000 runs in T20Is

# Alex Hales scored his 12th T20I fifty

# Jos Buttler scored his 19th T20I fifty

This is the second time in three editions that England have reached the finals of the competition. However, they were on the losing end in 016 against West Indies. The Three Lions will look to replicate their 2010 win while they take on the 2009 champions in Pakistan in the summit clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2022 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).