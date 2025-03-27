VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) family came together for the Neela Premier League (NPL), a day filled with laughter, friendly competition, and heartfelt moments. More than just a tournament, NPL was a celebration of the deep-rooted relationships built over 16 years, bringing together more than 150 people--including the cast, crew, spot and housekeeping staff, production teams, and new-age IP divisions like gaming and animation--everyone who helps make the show possible, united by a shared love for the game.

The tournament featured 12 teams, including Neela Warriors, Neela Risers, Neela Titans, Neela Falcons, and more. Excitement ran high as colleagues turned into teammates, cheering and supporting each other. The finale was an intense face-off between Neela Warriors and Neela Risers, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats as they enjoyed the true spirit and entertainment of the game. In a thrilling finish, Neela Warriors emerged victorious, with Siddharth Ingle from the music team playing a decisive role with his batting, drawing cheers from his fellow team members.

Asit Kumarr Modi, the creator of TMKOC, shared, "TMKOC has never been just a television show--it has always been a family. Watching everyone come together, playing with passion, and celebrating each other's efforts was a reminder of the love and togetherness we share beyond the sets."

Beyond the matches, NPL was a day of complete escape from the routine of shooting, scripting, and production deadlines. Asit Kumarr Modi ensured that work took a backseat, allowing everyone to revel in the joy of the game. From office assistants to writers to actors, he mingled with all, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie. His deep love for cricket was evident as his own team made it to the semi-finals.

No celebration is complete without great food, and Asitji made sure that everyone was treated to a feast of jalebi-fafda, pav bhaji, and vada pav, adding to the festive spirit. The event wasn't just about competition--it was about inclusivity. Women actively participated in the matches, breaking stereotypes and adding to the thrill of the day. Dance and music kept the energy high throughout, and even the sweltering heat couldn't dampen spirits, as every effort was made to keep the teams comfortable and refreshed.

The Neela Premier League brought back memories of the much-loved Gokuldham Premier League, a moment that resonated deeply with the TMKOC family and its fans. More than just a game, NPL was a heartfelt tribute to the friendships, camaraderie, and shared journey that have defined TMKOC for over a decade and a half. The spirit of togetherness that has made TMKOC a household name was on full display, proving once again that this is more than just a workplace--it is a home filled with laughter, support, and lasting memories.

About Neela Film Productions

Neela Film Productions is led by the visionary Asit Kumarr Modi who is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, including Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah remains the crown jewel of their productions, celebrated for its unique characters, dialogues, and cultural impact. The The iconic show has been at the forefront of Indian television for 16 years, with over 4,000 episodes to its credit. Modi has poured heart and soul into the creation of these characters and stories ensuring that their creative endeavours have brought joy to millions.

Under Mr. Modi's leadership, Neela Film Productions has also ventured into new-age digital businesses through its subsidiary, Neela Mediatech, which focuses on Web3 gaming, animation, and merchandise, further expanding the legacy of creativity and innovation.

