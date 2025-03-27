The discussion surrounding Prabhas' marriage has been a favorite topic among fans. The Tollywood superstar has often been linked with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. However, the duo has never addressed any of the speculations. Amid anticipation for Prabhas' upcoming biggie, The Raja Saab, reports about the Telugu superstar's marriage have once again emerged online. If the latest updates are to be believed, the Baahubali star will be getting married to the daughter of a businessman. ‘The Raja Saab’: Malavika Mohanan’s Fight Scene From Prabhas and Maruthi’s Upcoming Horror-Comedy Gets Leaked Online; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Prabhas To Marry Hyderabad Businessman’s Daughter?

According to News18 Telugu, Telugu superstar Prabhas' marriage has been fixed. The ceremony will take place in a secretive manner. The bride-to-be is said to be the daughter of a Hyderabad businessman. According to reports, Shymala Devi, the wife of Krishnam Raju, is overseeing the wedding preparations. However, there are no confirmations from Prabhas' family or his rumored in-laws as of now.

‘The Raja Saab’ Poster

45-year-old Prabhas is certainly one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The Baahubali actor's wedding news comes after long speculation about his love life and rumored relationship with Anushka Shetty. For some reason, fans desperately wanted the duo to marry and took every opportunity to ship them together. However, it is known by everyone that they are just good friends. ‘The Raja Saab’ Postponed? Prabhas Dazzles in Vintage Festive Look in New Poster Unveiled for Sankranthi and Pongal (View Pic).

Prabhas' upcoming film, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, stars Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwa and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. The movie backed by People Media Factory was initially scheduled to release o April 10, 2025 but later got pushed. A new release date is yet to be announced.

