BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25: Taking a major initiative towards expert liver care, Aster Whitefield Hospital has declared the launch of the first dedicated Liver Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Karnataka. This is a state-of-the-art facility designed only for liver failure patients, those having biliary problems, and liver transplant cases. The ICU, named SHIELD (Specialized Hepatic Intensive & Emergency Liver Division), is a state-of-the-art facility designed only for liver failure patients, those having biliary problems, and liver transplant cases. Setting the Liver specific ICU as a real rescue for patients in critical conditions, it is a confluence of renowned doctors, modern facilities, and continuous patient monitoring to provide very specialised, multiple discipline care aimed at improving patient outcomes. Through this, Aster has once again shown its desire to promote islands of excellence aimed at quaternay single organ care pathways for better results of patients with complicated liver diseases. The programme was honoured by the presence of Dr. C. N. Manjunath, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) as the Chief Guest.

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Speaking ahead of the inauguration, Dr. C. N. Manjunath said: "Liver problems are turning out to be a sneaky but major health issue in India, and usually, it's at a very severe stage when the patients are found. A liver ICU dedicated to liver care opening at Aster Whitefield Hospital is a very appropriate and great step that will enable our healthcare system to be more efficient and quicker in handling very difficult liver cases. Apart from better survival chances, specialized facilities equip the patient care to be comprehensive and in collaboration of various medical disciplines."

Adding to this, Dr. H R S Girn Senior Consultant - HPB and Liver Transplant surgeon, Aster Whitefield Hospital, said: "The establishment of a specialty Liver ICU represents an innovative approach in the establishing single point care facility for liver sick patients requiring what we call the Liver Arc services (Hepatology, ICU, Surgery, Transplantation, Luminal and radiological interventions) under one roof. A person with decompensated cirrhosis or liver failure experiences rapid changes within a short period of time. Thus, in this case, having a speciality dedicated ICU implies that all actions can be taken efficiently and effectively for the patients and their families. In turn, this provides a seamless referral and healthcare delivery pathway aimed at holistic liver care, liver specific training for budding future specialists and brings liver care at par with other resource intensive single organ dedicated ICUs like the Cardiac or Neuro ICUs which have traditionally been the norm. With busy lives, nuclear families and increasing liver disease burden in the country single organ specific facilities under trusted brands like Aster are the need of the hour as a single point contact resource for the patients suffering from life threatening conditions."

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Mr. Srikant Subudhi, Chief Operating Officer, Aster Whitefield Hospital, added:"At Aster Whitefield Hospital, the core of our efforts is the creation of highly sophisticated, patient-oriented healthcare ecosystems that can effectively meet the various clinical needs of today and tomorrow. The launching of Karnataka's first dedicated Liver ICU is a powerful indication of how we are always ready to put our money into the specialised infrastructure which is capable of dealing with the increasing complexity of liver-related diseases. Not only does this facility leverage state-of-the-art technology and a wide range of medical experts, but it also ensures continuous monitoring for better clinical results and provides easier access to specialised and high-quality treatment."

The Liver ICU will be a collaborative endeavor by a team of highly skilled and proficient physicians, including liver transplantation surgeons, hepatologists, and gastroenterologists, as well as critical care specialists. This dedicated unit will try to fill a major void in the liver care infrastructure of Karnataka, and it will be a one-stop solution for patients to get timely, cutting-edge and life-saving treatment.

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