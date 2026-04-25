8th Pay Commission: Central Employees Seek INR 50,000-72,000 Minimum Pay, Higher Allowances and OPS Restoration

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As discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gain momentum, multiple employee unions and teacher bodies have submitted wide-ranging proposals demanding a major revision in salaries, allowances, and retirement benefits. If accepted, these recommendations could significantly reshape pay structures for millions of central government employees.

The Pragatisheel Shikshak Nyaya Manch (PSNM), representing Union Territory teachers, has proposed raising the minimum basic pay for Level 1 employees to INR 50,000–60,000, a sharp jump from the current INR 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission. The body has also suggested increasing the fitment factor to 2.62–3.83 from 2.57 and doubling annual increments to 6–7 percent to better match inflation and rising living costs. 8th Pay Commission Update: Meetings From April 28 in Delhi, INR 72,000 Minimum Salary Claim Sparks Confusion Among Employees.

Among key demands, PSNM has recommended merging dearness allowance (DA) with basic pay once it crosses 50 percent, alongside more accurate DA calculations. It has also called for increasing the Children Education Allowance to INR 7,000 per month per child, up from around INR 2,800 currently.

On allowances, proposals include raising house rent allowance (HRA) to 12 percent, 24 percent, and 36 percent, and increasing transport allowance to a minimum of INR 9,000 with DA-linked revisions. Additional demands include a digital support allowance of INR 2,000 per month, enhanced leave benefits, and raising earned leave encashment to 400 days. 8th Pay Commission News: BPMS Demands INR 72,000 Minimum Pay and 4.0 Fitment Factor.

In a more aggressive pitch, the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) has proposed a four-fold increase in minimum pay to INR 72,000, with a fitment factor of 4 and a maximum salary of up to INR 10 lakh for top positions. It has also recommended increasing annual increments to 6 percent and expanding the family unit for salary calculations from three to five members.

Employee bodies argue that wage revisions should align with rising per capita income and inflation trends. However, implementing these proposals could substantially increase government expenditure, making the 8th Pay Commission’s final recommendations crucial for balancing fiscal stability with employee welfare.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).