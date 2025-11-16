New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the Audit Diwas celebrations here in the national capital on Sunday. Audit Diwas marks the onset of the 166th year of the establishment of the institution of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and celebrates its role in promoting transparency, accountability and good governance in the management of public resources.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President commended the institution's significant strides in transforming audit processes to act as a facilitator of good governance and to strengthen executive accountability.

He emphasized that audit is no longer a retrospective exercise but a forward-looking instrument of reform, foresight, and innovation.

The Vice President complimented the CAG's organization on the recent initiatives in capacity building through institutional collaboration with eminent academic and professional bodies like IITs and IIMs.

He expressed confidence in the CAG's role as a trusted partner in the Government's pursuit of holistic development across the economic, social, technological, environmental, and institutional spheres, heralding the nation's progress toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Vice President extolled the achievements of the CAG in the international auditing arena as Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and multiple committees of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), acknowledging the contributions of the Supreme Audit Institution of India in setting global benchmarks for ethical, transparent, and technology-enabled auditing.

In his address, the C&AG of India, K. Sanjay Murthy, reaffirmed the institution's commitment to strengthening public accountability through continuous reform, technological innovation, and knowledge sharing.

He outlined four foundational pillars guiding the institution's ongoing transformation: Stakeholder Engagement, Digital Transformation, Alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047 and Capacity Building.

Under Stakeholder Engagement, K Sanjay Murthy highlighted that the institution is strengthening collaboration through ongoing dialogue with partners, including pre-audit engagement. Public finance data is now being made available in accessible formats, and outreach will be expanded to key sectors such as Power, Urban Development, and Panchayati Raj.

The CAG also informed that key findings and recommendations are being shared with the Government of India through management letters, highlighting good practices and areas for improvement from horizontal audits such as those on the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

The CAG highlighted the partnership with ICSSR in organising colloquiums to reach out to academicians and research scholars.

Under Digital Transformation, the CAG highlighted a major shift towards remote and hybrid audits, with mandatory desk reviews of auditee databases before fieldwork to identify outliers and ensure focused audits.

He announced the launch of the CAG-Connect Portal, a seamless digital platform linking nearly 10 lakh auditee entities with audit offices in real time.

He also informed about the development of the CAG-LLM, an indigenously built Large Language Model aimed at leveraging institutional knowledge and enabling AI-driven audit analytics.

Speaking on Alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047, K Sanjay Murthy said the organisation has realigned its audit priorities to serve as an enabler of the national mission for Viksit Bharat, with a focus on assessing the performance of Urban Local Governments and evaluating Ease of Living across 100 major cities.

This will be followed by audits on Ease of Doing Business, with a focus on MSMEs and Start-ups, to assess critical enablers such as process integration, grievance redressal, and user experience, ensuring that reforms translate into tangible benefits for entrepreneurs.

On the pillar of Capacity Building, the CAG emphasised the development of a future-ready workforce through cutting-edge training initiatives in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity for IT Audit.

He informed about the creation of a dedicated group of young officers as AI Champions who are leading innovative, Al-driven audit projects.

Recognising the strength of the organisation's workforce of over 40,000 officers and staff, he said their professionalism, dedication, and creativity continue to be the greatest assets of the institution.

CAG Murthy concluded his address by reaffirming the CAG's resolve to not be just an examiner of past records, but a forward-looking partner in governance.

The Audit Diwas celebrations were marked by several events including conferring of the CAG's Awards for innovation and excellence, technical presentations on the recent new initiatives in AI technology for auditing; and launch of new software aimed at improving communication with the stakeholders and enhance learning capabilities within the organization, CAG said in a statement.

The winners of the National Online Essay Writing Competition organized by the CAG through the MyBharat portal were felicitated on the occasion. Bhaskar Kumar and Master Advaith Sajeev were declared winners of the first prize in the Hindi and English categories of the competition.

Five AI Champions showcased how AI can be leveraged for operational efficiency and greater impact in auditing and accounting functions by demonstrating five pilot AI projects initiated by them. (ANI)

