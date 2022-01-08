New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI/GIPR): We have seen recently how Indian singers have taken Canada by storm.

Indian singers and especially Punjabi singers have been dropping hits after hits and getting popular day by day.

Punjabi music has now become the most popular music around the world, While Punjabi songs have been popular in the UK since the 1960s and the US since the 1990s, Punjabi music is currently most popular in Canada. The reason for this is the fact that is a strong Punjabi community in Canada and millions of Indo-Canadians are living in Canada.

This is why we see so many Punjabi artists making it big in Canada. Now, we have one more hit-machine in the list of Inco-Canadian artists. The viral singer Avvy Dalli has dropped two songs this year and both of them have amassed millions of views.

Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, Avvy Dalli is an entrepreneur-turned singer, composer and producer. His songs belong to the upbeat and pop genre but with Indian and Punjabi flavour. Avvy who has been living in Canada for almost a decade now talked with us about his recent hits, success and how his journey has been from India to Canada.

Avvy Dalli said that he was always interested in music and wanted to pursue it as a career. He used to perform in school and college occasionally but wanted to make something of himself first before rowing his boat into the music industry and so he completed his engineering first from India and then, he went to Canada to pursue his masters after which he set up his business and became a successful entrepreneur.

Narrating his story of turning back to music, he said "Last year when the world was hit by the pandemic, I was compelled to think about my future and my vision. Baudelaire had once said that genius is no more than your childhood recaptured at will and that is what I did. I decided to relive my dreams and dropped my first song "Jatt Di Deewani" this year in May 2021 which became a massive hit and amassed 1 million views.

That song was directed by Rubal and produced by 100 Colors Productions. Then, I dropped another song "Handcuffs" in July with the same team and it again became a huge success and people are still listening to that song. "Handcuffs" again got 2 million views."

Avvy Dalli's songs are the new phenomena and they are playing at every major club of India and Canada. Avvy said that he feels very elated and blessed to get the love of the audience and we honestly think that he very much deserves it. His hard work has finally paid off and his risk taking in the music industry was worth it.

About his upcoming projects, Avvy Dalli said that he is planning an EP and he will also be releasing singles and duets this year. We wish Avvy all the best for his upcoming projects and collaborations and may his music reach every corner of the world so that more people get introduced to his talent and finesse.

