In the latest notice, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced direct recruitment for Civil Constable and Fireman posts for a total of 26382 vacancies.

The UPPRPB however did not announce the release date of the recruitment notification yet but it is expected that the notification shall be available till June 2022. GATE 2022 Examinations Update: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exams Likely To Be Postponed, Admit Cards Not Released Today.

UP Police Constable Important Dates:

The important dates of UP Police Recruitment 2022 such as UP Police Recruitment 2022 Notification date, beginning, and ending of the online application time frame, and exam dates are yet to be announced. It is expected that the notification shall be available within six months.

Breakdown of Total 26382 Vacancies of UP Police Recruitment 2022:

Constable Civil Police post: 26210 (Male/Female)

Fireman post: 172 (Male)

Eligibility for UP Police Recruitment 2022:

The interested candidates should be 12th class passed. The age limit for the same is 18-22 for general male candidates and for female candidates it is 18-25. For the SC, ST, and OBC candidates there will be a relaxation of the age limit as per the guidelines.

It is advised to those who wish to apply for UP Police Recruitment 2022 to regularly visit UPPRPB's official website uppbpb.gov.in.

