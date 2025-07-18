NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has launched a large-scale rural activation campaign from Lucknow under its 'Bharosa Talks - India Protection Quotient 7.0 - Rural Edition' platform, aimed at expanding life insurance awareness across 50 villages in Unnao and Baghpat districts of Uttar Pradesh. This rural campaign is a key initiative under Axis Max Life's role as the lead insurer for Uttar Pradesh under the IRDAI's State Insurance Plan, reinforcing the Company's commitment to build last-mile insurance awareness in one of India's most populous states.

The activation was flagged off by Shri Sameer Verma (IAS), Special Secretary, Department of Finance, Government of Uttar Pradesh, alongside Udbhav Gupta, Executive Vice President & Head - Growth Verticals, Protection & Health, Axis Max Life. The event was also attended by Shri Sanjay Singh, Assistant Director, Directorate of Institutional Finance, Government of Uttar Pradesh, along with Axis Max Life's State Insurance Plan office bearers including Tariq Malhotra, Corporate Vice President & Head - Rural, Sumit Satyen, Vice President and Head - State Insurance Plan (SIP), and Anuj Singh from the SIP team.

This on-ground outreach is designed to engage directly with the audiences of rural areas including farmers, and villagers from the same vicinity through culturally rooted interventions such as nukkad nataks (street plays), storytelling, and community baithaks. The campaign also involves influential voices like village pradhans, teachers, doctors, and females of self-help groups (SHG) to create a multiplier effect within the rural ecosystem.

Sumit Madan, Chief Distribution Officer, Axis Max Life said, "Our Bharosa Talks is a research-enabled thought leadership platform created to spark real, insight-led conversations on financial preparedness. Our latest IPQ 7.0 Rural edition points to rural India as an untapped market for life insurance, where demand exists but trust and access remain barriers. Our on-ground awareness drive across 50 villages in Uttar Pradesh brings these insights and conversations directly into the communities that need them most. It represents our commitment to meet people where they are, speak their language, and build protection narratives that resonate. Such grassroots efforts are key to achieving IRDAI's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

As part of the insurance awareness drive, the daily activity plan includes morning and midday community sessions bringing together general village audience, with a special focus on women and SHG members, for interactions, talks and Q&A sessions, followed by evening engagements at local mandis and markets. A signature element of the program is the 'Spin the Wheel' game where participants learn the importance of insurance across different life stages and calculate their Human Life Value (HLV) in real time.

Leads generated through these mobilizations at the grassroots levels and community engagements will be serviced by Axis Max Life's 'Aarohan' channel that focuses on emerging customer segments in rural and semi-urban India.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

