New Delhi, July 18: Range Rover Velar Autobiography Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes. The Range Rover Velar Autobiography Edition is a luxury SUV that offers a similar design; however, it offers new elements to the customers. In terms of updates, there are some notable changes in the exterior and interior of the new Autobiography Edition.

Range Rover Velar Autobiography Edition joins the Range Rover Velar Dynamic SE, which is available in India at INR 84.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Velar Autobiography edition is available in multiple colours, including Otsuni Pearl White, Batumi Gold, Santorini Black and many others for the exterior. There are also multiple colour options for interior, roof, interior and finishers. Jeep Compass Trail Edition, Jeep Meridian Trail Edition Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know.

Range Rover Velar Autobiography Edition Specifications, New Features

The luxury SUV by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is available in two options - Petrol and Diesel. The P250 petrol engine generates a maximum of 246 hp power and 365 Nm peak torque. On the other hand, the D200 diesel mild hybrid engine offers up to 201 hp of power and 430 Nm of torque. In terms of design updates, the interior and exterior of the new edition stay the same except for minor changes.

The Velar Autobiography Edition comes with the standard model's silhouette, but it has introduced various changes. The SUV comes with Pixel LED headlights paired with signature DRLs, flush door handles and a signature floating roof. The car also gets 20-inch alloy wheels in Satin Dark Grey shade and Burnished Copper accents. VinFast VF 7, VinFast VF 6 Launch in India on August 2025, Pre-Booking Open; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

The interior of the Range Rover Velar Autobiography Edition comes with notable updates like a 20-way massage front seat wrapped in Windsor leather and has Suedecloth headlining. The seats come with a Shadow Grey Ash veneer. For passengers, the car offers ambient lighting and a power-recline seat. The Velar Autobiography Edition offers a cleaner, breathable environment with its four-zone climate control and Cabin Air Purification Plus. Additionally, the car has features like Wade Sensing, 3D Surround Camera, Electronic Air Suspension, Adaptive Dynamics and Terrain Response 2.

