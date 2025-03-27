NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 27: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd., formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has redefined Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising with an immersive 3D anamorphic display at Garuda Mall, Bangalore. This high-impact visual experience brought the concept of 'Double Bharosa' to life, reinforcing the brand's commitment to trust and protection in a way that captivated audiences.

Building on the excitement of this innovation, Axis Max Life extended the campaign across 200+ sites in 20 cities, integrating cutting-edge technology with high-engagement activations. In Mumbai, the brand took over the streets with ten branded double-decker buses, ensuring strong visibility and recall. Additionally, Axis Max Life also introduced a mixed reality experience at over 45 locations including bus shelters and metro stations.

Timed with the cricket season and India's recent ICC Champions Trophy win, this digital-first innovation allowed commuters to scan a QR code and take a virtual picture with brand ambassadors Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh, transforming brand engagement into a personalized and memorable experience.

The 'Double Bharosa' campaign was executed at scale, spanning print, television, digital, and on-ground activations, creating a multi-dimensional brand presence. Through this integrated campaign approach, Axis Max Life successfully deepened consumer engagement, making its message of trust and security more immersive, and impactful.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Axis Max Life Insurance has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

