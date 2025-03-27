The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have smashed the highest total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. The Hyderabad-based franchise smashed 286/6 in 20 overs against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Talking about the match, Hyderabad blew away Rajasthan's attack. Ishan Kishan slammed his maiden century in IPL history, whereas Travis Head hammered a blistering half-century, which helped the Sunrisers to register a monstrous total. In reply, Rajasthan also made 242/6 after fighting half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel. Sadly, the 2008 champions lost the match by 44 runs. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Kolkata Knight Riders Move to Sixth Spot After Registering First Win.

T20 cricket is known for its fast-flowing style. Bowlers have found it difficult to restrict the run flow, whereas batters have come hard against them. T20 cricket has entertained the fans, and the viewers love watching huge sixes. In recent years, T20 cricket has seen many high-scoring encounters, which have been loved by the fans. Orange Cap in IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock Moves to Third Spot, Ishan Kishan Maintains Lead.

List of Top Five Highest Team Totals in IPL 2025

Teams Opponent Scores Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals 286/6 Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans 243/5 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad 242/6 Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings 232/5 Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants 211/9

Looking at the red-hot form of the batters in the Indian Premier League 2025, the tournament is expected to see many more high-scoring matches. The 18th edition has already seen many records go down, and many more are expected to break in the upcoming matches.

