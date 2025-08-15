PNN

Czech Republic [EU], August 15: A series of Ayurveda seminars held across three major Czech cities -- Prague, Hradec Kralove, and Brno -- concluded successfully in mid-June, drawing widespread participation from individuals and professionals interested in alternative medicine and holistic health.

Also Read | What Is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Announced by PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day 2025 Speech? Who Will Get INR 15,000?.

Organized as part of an international tour of Dr. Vikram Chauhan, the seminars were aimed at promoting Ayurveda -- the traditional system of medicine from India -- as a complementary approach to modern healthcare and everyday wellness. Attendees included healthcare practitioners, therapists, wellness coaches, and members of the public looking for natural solutions to chronic ailments and lifestyle-related concerns.

Held over two days in each city, the sessions explored topics such as body-mind constitution (Prakriti), the role of food and lifestyle in chronic disease, the emotional impact of diet, and techniques for achieving mental and emotional balance. The workshops also offered practical guidance on integrating Ayurvedic principles into daily routines.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 15, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Participants responded enthusiastically, with many describing the experience as both informative and transformative. Several attendees noted the practical emphasis of the sessions, which combined ancient wisdom with modern-day applicability.

The events reflect a growing interest in Ayurveda across Europe, with increasing demand for structured learning, wellness solutions, and plant-based remedies grounded in traditional medicine systems. Planet Ayurveda, the organizer of this event has indicated plans to host similar events in other European countries in the near future.

More details and updates on future seminars are available at www.planetayurveda.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)