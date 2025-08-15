Kolkata, August 15: Excitement is building as the Kolkata Fatafat Result for August 15, 2025, is set to be declared today. Players can check the live Kolkata FF result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The lottery, managed by local authorities in Kolkata, West Bengal, operates similarly to Satta Matka, offering multiple rounds throughout the day. Results are announced progressively, giving enthusiasts the thrill of tracking winning numbers in real time.

For those following the Kolkata FF result, the game features eight daily rounds, or Bazis, starting at 10 AM and concluding with the final Bazi at 8:30 PM. Each Bazi’s results are declared approximately every 90 minutes, ensuring players can check the outcome live. Participants can view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on the websites mentioned above or scroll down on the page to access the complete result list. The continuous updates and structured schedule make it easy for players to stay informed and engage with the game throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 15, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 15, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Baazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

There are 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally permitted, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, with popular games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries attracting enthusiasts. Players looking to participate in Kolkata FF must understand that the game involves multiple rounds, or Bazis, where guessing the passing record numbers correctly is key to winning. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Unlike typical lotteries, Kolkata FF requires skill and practice, and many YouTube tutorials are available to guide beginners through its strategies and gameplay. While the game remains widely popular in Kolkata and other permitted states, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and potential legal implications.

