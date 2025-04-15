TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: As the United Kingdom continues to rise as a top destination for international students in 2025, Azent Overseas Education is excited to announce a unique and highly anticipated online event: UK Open House 2025 - Meet Senior UK University Leaders! Set to take place on April 19, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM IST, this virtual event offers students across India a rare opportunity to engage directly with key decision-makers from top UK universities.

Also Read | Holy Tuesday 2025 Quotes: Celebrate the Second Day of Holy Week With Messages, Images, Sayings and HD Wallpapers To Mark Fig Tuesday.

Unlike a typical study-abroad webinar. UK Open House 2025 promises exclusive access to senior officials who play a crucial role in admissions, scholarships, visa guidance, and student success. The event is designed for students who are seriously considering the UK for their higher education and are looking for real answers to real questions.

"At Azent, we are committed to making overseas education more accessible, transparent, and student centric. UK Open House 2025 reflects that mission -- it gives students an invaluable opportunity and a direct access to the voices that matter most in their academic journey," said Priyanka Nishar, Founder & Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education.

Also Read | Poila Boishakh 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Bengalis on New Year Day, Says 'Shubho Nabo Barsho'.

What to Expect

UK Open House 2025 will feature a live, interactive panel discussion with senior UK university representatives who bring years of experience and insight into the admissions process. This is a golden opportunity for students and parents to get answers to pressing questions related to:

* Scholarships and funding options for Indian students

* Navigating the UK student visa process

* What top UK universities look for in applicants

* How to make your application stand out

* Post-study work opportunities in the UK

Attendees will have the chance to type in their queries and get expert answers. Every student will walk away with valuable, personalized insights that can shape their study-abroad plans.

Meet the Experts

The expert panel includes:

1. Anjana Singh - Regional Head, South Asia, University of East Anglia

2. Padmini Parameswaran - Regional Director, South Asia, Teesside University

3. Bhanu Kaushik - Director, India, UAE, Nepal, University of Hertfordshire

Each of these leaders brings unique perspectives and actionable guidance tailored for Indian students aspiring to study in the UK.

Why Attend

* Exclusive Access to university decision-makers

* Insider Tips on securing scholarships and funding

* Visa Guidance from experienced university representatives

* Students can type in their queries and get expert answers

This event is ideal for students at any stage of their study-abroad journey -- from those just exploring their options to those preparing to submit applications for Fall 2025 or beyond.

How to Register:

Students and parents interested in joining the UK Open House can register for free at: https://www.azent.com/events-webinars/uk-open-house-2025---meet-senior-uk-university-leaders-19-Apr-2025-Pan?

About Azent

At Azent Overseas Education Ltd, we have a strong commitment to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. We aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by TP. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)