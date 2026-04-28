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News INDIA Rohit Pawar Alleges Link Between Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat and Fatal Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Demands CID Interrogation Rohit Pawar has alleged a link between godman Ashok Kharat and the January 28 plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar. Demanding a CID probe, he claimed Kharat advised 'occult rituals' outside the late leader's home and noted suspicious bank activity on the crash date. Kharat is already in SIT custody for s*xual exploitation of women in Nashik.

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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday, April 28, called for a CID interrogation of Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, alleging a prima facie link between the accused and the fatal plane crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Speaking to reporters outside the CID office in Pune, Rohit Pawar claimed to have submitted new evidence suggesting that occult rituals were performed targeting his uncle's family in the days leading up to the January 28 disaster.

Allegations of Occult Rituals and 'Blackmail'

Rohit Pawar alleged that a "small political leader from Baramati" acted as a conduit between Kharat and individuals close to the late Ajit Pawar. He claimed that specific rituals were conducted outside the senior leader's residence, including the discovery of a goat found hanging near the property. Ajit Pawar Memorial to Be Built in Maharashtra; CM Devendra Fadnavis Dedicates First ‘Trillion-Dollar Economy’ Budget to Late Deputy CM.

"Kharat had told a farmer that an attack on the Pawar family could happen in the near future," the MLA alleged. He also questioned the timing of financial activity in Kharat's accounts, asking, "Why was there a sudden increase in transactions in Kharat's account on January 27 and 28?" Furthermore, Rohit Pawar suggested that Kharat possessed video materials intended for blackmail. "Kharat's involvement appears to be linked to Ajit Pawar's accident, and the CID should investigate him. Kharat had stored some videos for blackmail, while video clips of common women have surfaced," he added.

The CID Probe and 'Zero FIR' in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Incident

The investigation into the January 28 crash, which killed Ajit Pawar and four others when their Learjet 45 went down at Baramati airport, is currently being handled by the state CID. Rohit Pawar recently lodged a "Zero FIR" in Bengaluru, which has since been transferred to Maharashtra authorities. Additional Director General (CID) Sunil Ramanand previously stated that the Zero FIR would be treated as a witness statement under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). However, Rohit Pawar expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the probe on Tuesday.

"Today, key officials were not present; they had gone to Mumbai for a cricket match," he remarked, criticising the department for conducting what he termed a "routine inquiry" rather than a rigorous investigation. Ajit Pawar’s Son Jay Pawar Shares Video of VSR Ventures Owner Rohit Singh Sleeping in Cockpit; Questions AAIB Preliminary Report on Baramati Plane Crash.

Technical Investigation and Background

Kharat was originally arrested in March on separate charges of s*xual exploitation and financial fraud involving several women in Nashik. His alleged connection to the aviation disaster adds a new dimension to the high-profile case. While the CID explores the criminal and conspiracy angles, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a technical inquiry. Preliminary findings submitted on February 28 noted poor visibility and heavy fog as factors in the crash. Rohit Pawar, however, insisted that technical records stored in the Flight Data Analysis (FDA) system and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) must be scrutinised by the CID to rule out foul play.

The NCP (SP) leader maintains that the intersection of suspicious financial transactions, reported occult practices, and the proximity of Kharat to political circles necessitates a deeper criminal probe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).