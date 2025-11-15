VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 15: B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BSE: 532719, NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading civil engineering and construction companies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26.

Also Read | Birsa Munda's 150th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Revered Tribal Icon, Says 'His Struggle, Sacrifice Continue To Inspire Generation'.

In Q2 FY26, the company recorded consolidated revenue of Rs. 355.13 crore and a loss of Rs. 8.63 (primarily on account of reversal of deferred tax assets of Rs. 13.50 Crore apx) crore, compared to Rs. 336.42 crore in revenue and a PAT of Rs. 10.86 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 20.47 crore, while gross margin stood at Rs. 56.58 crore.

During the corresponding quarter of FY25, consolidated revenue was Rs. 267.27 crore and PAT stood at Rs. 9.37 crore.

Also Read | Did 3 Indian Air Force Aircraft Crash Within Two Hours Due to Unknown Electronic Interference? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pro-Pakistani Handles.

For the half year ended 30 September 2025, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 696.21 crore and a PAT of Rs. 2.23 crore, compared to Rs. 631.66 crore in revenue and Rs. 29.63 crore PAT for the same period in FY25.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., said, "Despite a challenging quarter, our operational fundamentals remain strong, and the significant expansion of our order book reflects the trust we continue to earn from India's leading developers. Securing over Rs. 1,200 crore in new projects during the quarter underlines the strength of our execution capabilities and the confidence our clients place in us. With a robust order book of Rs. 4,087 crore and substantial progress in reducing fund-based debt, we are strategically positioned for sustainable growth. The momentum across key projects gives us strong visibility for the upcoming quarters, and we remain committed to delivering excellence and strengthening our financial performance."

B L Kashyap secured new orders worth Rs. 1,219.26 crore during Q2 FY26 from Manyata Properties, BPTP Limited, and Embassy Development Limited, reinforcing a healthy project pipeline. The company's order book stood at Rs. 4,087 crore as of 30 September 2025--an increase of 27.10% Q-o-Q, up from Rs. 3,215.54 crore as on 30 June 2025. The order book for H1 FY26 registered a robust growth of 15.26% over the previous corresponding period's order book of Rs. 3,546 crore as of 30 September 2024.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1300+ engineers & professionals.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)