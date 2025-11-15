Did 3 Indian Air Force Aircraft Crash Within Two Hours Due to Unknown Electronic Interference? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pro-Pakistani Handles

PIB said that the alleged claim that three Indian Air Force aircraft crashed within two hours due to unknown electronic interference is fake (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, November 15: Did three aircraft of the Indian Air Force crash within two hours due to unknown electronic interference? The question comes as pro-Pakistani handles are making the alleged claim on social media. A few pro-Pakistani social media handles took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that three Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft crashed within two hours due to unknown electronic interference.

The alleged claim was shared by several pro-Pakistani handles on social media. The alleged claim soon went viral, with many believing it to be true. While the news about the three IAF aircraft crashing within two hours appears to be true, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the alleged claim is fake. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PIB's Fact Check Unit asked people not to fall for misinformation. So, what did the fact check reveal? Was the Delhi Red Fort Blast a ‘False-Flag’ Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claims by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

PIB Fact Check Says Claim That 3 IAF Aircraft Crashed Is Fake

Pro-Pakistani handles are claiming that three Indian Air Force aircraft crashed within two hours due to unknown electronic interference.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE ✅ The Indian Air Force has officially clarified that an Indian Air Force PC-7 Mk II trainer aircraft… pic.twitter.com/1cHMRKJ6OB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 15, 2025

PIB fact check said that the claim about three Indian Air Force aircraft crashing is fake. Quoting the IAF's official statement, PIB said that the Indian Air Force has officially clarified that an IAF PC-7 Mk II trainer aircraft met with an accident on November 14. Notably, the trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission near Tambaram in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

In its official statement, IAF also clarified that the pilot of the trainer aircraft, which met with an accident near Tambaram, ejected safely, with no damage to civilian property being reported. Debunking the fake news shared by pro-Pakistani handles, PIB fact check called the alleged claim fake and asked people to always verify such claims with official sources before believing them or sharing the same with others. Did Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Admit Losing Rafale Jets During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind AI-Generated Video.

Indian Air Force PC-7 Mk II Trainer Aircraft Met With an Accident During Routine Training Mission

An Indian Air Force PC-7 Mk II trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed at about 1425 Hr near Tambaram, Chennai, today. The pilot ejected safely, and no damage to civil property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 14, 2025

Hence, the alleged claim that three Indian Air Force aircraft crashed within two hours due to unknown electronic interference is not true. As clarified by PIB, the alleged claim by pro-Pakistani social media handles is fake. The Indian Air Force said that an IAF PC-7 Mk II trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission near Tambaram in Chennai.

