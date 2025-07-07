VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: BAAGH: Tiger - The Inside Story, a powerful new novel that merges wildlife crime, suspense, and an urgent conservation message, is now available on all major platforms. Set against the expansive and untamed wilderness of India and the Himalayas, BAAGH offers a visceral glimpse into the murky world of illegal tiger trafficking--today the third-largest illicit trade in the world.

The novel traces the journey of Jaggu, a Bavaria tribesman from central India, born into a lineage of notorious poachers. Caught between his violent ancestral past and an evolving reverence for the forest, Jaggu's story is one of redemption, grit, and inner conflict. His journey--spanning Deccan's dusty trails to the snow-laden Himalayan passes--follows the contraband trail of a poached tigress, bringing to light the emotional, spiritual, and ecological costs of wildlife crimes.

Praised as "real and raw" by Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, the novel goes beyond entertainment, serving as a "clarion call for conservation." From nail-biting chases through Kathmandu to encounters with Yak caravans in Tibet, the story not only thrills but immerses readers in the forest's language, rhythm, and politics. Dr. Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General of the Global Tiger Forum, lauds the novel as "The Jungle Book of today--redefined by modern challenges of poverty, encroachment, and poaching."

The book's realism and emotional weight are rooted in the life experiences of its author, Abhishek Ray. Known to many as a national award-winning composer behind soundtracks of critically acclaimed films like Paan Singh Tomar and I Am Kalam, Ray is also a government-certified tiger tracker and wildlife conservationist. He is the creator of the Sitabani Wildlife Reserve, a rewilded hill once barren, now home to thriving species.

Ray brings this rare authenticity to BAAGH, crafting a protagonist that reflects his own journey into the wild. Sonu Nigam, who trekked with Ray in the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, writes in the book's preface, "Be prepared for a vivid, dramatic trek through thrilling storytelling, drenched in truth and fact-finding."

The novel has received endorsements from some of India's most respected voices in conservation and music. IBCA Director General S.P. Yadav called the book "a spiritual message for humanity", while singers like Shaan and Kavita Krishnamurthi have praised the emotional depth and cinematic prose.

Google Books describes it aptly: "An intriguing story encompassing wildlife, crime, action, adventure, and contraband, Baagh reflects the tiger's fight for survival against all odds in today's human-dominated landscape."

At its heart, BAAGH is not just a tale of survival but a powerful invitation to rethink humanity's relationship with nature. The novel is dedicated to the wild tigers and leopards that have crossed paths with Ray during his solitary treks--those that, as he poetically states, "looked me in the eye and decided to spare my life so that I could write their inside story."

