Business News | Baazar Style Retail Delivers Strong FY26 Performance with 37% Revenue Growth

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20: Baazar Style Retail Limited announced a strong financial and operational performance for FY26, reflecting the growing demand for affordable fashion and the Company's continued focus on expansion, brand building, and operational excellence. Company strengthens leadership in value fashion retail through expansion, private labels, and strategic investments.

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Revenue from operations for FY26 rose 37% year on year to Rs 18,409 million, while EBITDA increased 40% to Rs 2,641 million.

The Company continued its aggressive expansion strategy during the year, increasing its store network to 263 stores from 214 stores in FY25. Total retail area expanded to 2.46 million square feet, representing a 28% increase year on year.

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One of the strongest drivers of growth during FY26 was the rising contribution of private labels. Private label revenue grew 62% year on year to Rs 9,770 million, with contribution to overall revenue increasing to 53% from 45% in the previous year.

The Company also reported strong traction in its focus markets, where revenues increased 57% year on year to Rs 3,248 million.

Management noted that the Company's differentiated proposition of delivering 'style for the entire day at Rs 1,000' continues to resonate strongly with value-conscious consumers across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, while also gaining traction among younger consumers in Tier 1 markets.

FY26 also marked a strategic milestone for the Company with an investment commitment of Rs 331.53 crore from Cupid Limited through a preferential issue of equity warrants, against which ~Rs 119.81 crore has already been received. The investment is expected to support future store expansion, strengthen the balance sheet, and help the Company diversify into the personal care and wellness category.

To support scalable long-term growth, the Company is investing significantly in digital and supply chain transformation initiatives, including implementation of SAP ERP, advanced warehouse management systems, and analytics platforms aimed at improving efficiency and customer responsiveness.

Looking ahead, the Company remains optimistic about growth opportunities in India's underpenetrated value retail market. Supported by expansion plans, strengthening brand equity, and improving consumer demand, the Company is targeting 25% revenue growth and a SSSG growth of 7-8% in FY27 with plans to scale its network to 450-500 stores over the next three years.

Key FY26 Highlights

* Revenue from operations grew 37% YoY to Rs 18,409 Mn* EBITDA increased 40% YoY to Rs 2,641 Mn* PAT grew 220% YoY to Rs 469 Mn* Store network expanded to 263 stores* Retail area increased 28% YoY to 2.46 Mn sq. ft.* Private label revenue grew 62% YoY to Rs 9,770 Mn* Focus state revenues increased 57% YoY

FY26 PAT includes an exceptional loss of Rs 206 million recognized on settlement of an insurance claim.

About Style Baazar

Style Baazar (Baazar Style Retail Limited) is one of Eastern India's fastest-growing value fashion retail chains, committed to making quality, trend-led apparel accessible to every Indian family. The Company operates a strong and expanding network of 260+ stores across 9+ states, catering to men, women, and children across diverse consumer segments.

Listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE), Style Baazar offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning ethnic wear, western wear, kidswear, accessories, and seasonal collections--delivering a compelling blend of style, comfort, and affordability.

Backed by data-driven merchandising and deep consumer insights, the Company focuses on regionally relevant fashion aligned with evolving trends. With a customer-first approach, robust supply chain, and value-driven pricing, Style Baazar continues to drive sustainable growth while strengthening its position as a trusted fashion destination across Eastern India.

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