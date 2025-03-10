NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a leading diversified financial services company, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Loan Fest, a campaign providing customers with a plethora of exciting rewards and exclusive offers on a wide range of loan products. This initiative aims to make financing more accessible and rewarding for individuals and businesses alike, catering to diverse financial needs.

Also Read | Zomato Officially Becomes 'Eternal': Shareholders Approve New Name of Food Delivery Giant As It Aims to Diversity and Expand Its Business.

Exclusive Loan Fest Offers

During the Loan Fest, from 1st to 31st March 2025, customers can avail of a variety of attractive offers across multiple loan categories, including business loans, home loans, car loans and personal loans. Here are some of the key highlights:

Also Read | BCCI Hails India Cricket Team's Unbeaten Run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Glory.

* Receive cashback on getting a Business Loan: Entrepreneurs and small business owners can now avail of a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan and enjoy a cashback of up to Rs. 3000/-. A business loan can be pivotal in providing a significant financial boost to businesses, enabling them to expand operations, invest in new equipment, or manage working capital effectively. The Loan Fest ensures that your business growth is supported with tangible rewards.

* Secure dream homes with stable interest rates: Homebuyers can take advantage of a competitive fixed interest rate of 8.25%* for the first three years on Home Loans from Bajaj Finserv. This offer provides stability and predictability in monthly instalments, allowing customers to plan their finances with ease. Securing a home is a milestone, and the Loan Fest makes it more achievable.

* Experience premium benefits with Personal Loan: Customers availing of a personal loan from Bajaj Finance during the Loan Fest period can unlock the exclusive Bajaj Prime membership for just Rs. 1. This membership offers a host of benefits, including cashback for payments and purchases on favourite brands.

* Get cashback on new car bookings with Car Loan: Loan Fest makes car ownership more rewarding by offering attractive cashback offers up to Rs. 10,000/-* on new car bookings through the Bajaj Mall website. Customers can book new cars on the Bajaj Mall website and finance their purchases with a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan.

Seamless Application Process

Bajaj Finance has streamlined the loan application process for different products to ensure a hassle-free experience:

* Online application: Customers can apply online with minimal documentation, ensuring swift processing.

* Instant approvals: Eligible applicants receive instant approvals, with funds disbursed within a short time.

* Flexible repayment: Borrowers can choose repayment tenures that align with their financial plans, ensuring manageable EMIs.

The Loan Fest demonstrates Bajaj Finance's commitment to providing innovative and customer-friendly financial solutions. The company aims to empower individuals and businesses with accessible and rewarding loan options.

*Terms and conditions apply.

*These offers will be valid for the duration of the Loan Fest, from 1st to 31st March 2025.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)