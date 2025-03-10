Mumbai, March 10: Food delivery giant Zomato has officially become "Eternal" as the shareholders have approved the new name. The company adopted a new name with the aim of diversifying and expanding its business operations. Zomato announced changing its business corporate identity to 'Eternal" on February 6, 2025, and was waiting for the shareholders' approval.

The Deepinder Goyal-run company aims to diversify its quick commerce business by changing its name from "Zomato Ltd" to "Eternal Ltd." The food delivery giant confirmed the decision by filing with the stock exchanges. However, the new name will only affect the business operations and not affect the food delivery platform's logo. TikTok Buyout: Donald Trump in Conversation With 4 Groups Interested in Buying ByteDance-Owned Short Video Platform, Says ‘A Lot of People Want It’.

The Zomato app and brand will continue to have the same logo and name without any change, which the company has already assured. The transformation will be limited to the corporate entity. Zomato shareholders have approved the new amendments related to the 'Eternal' name in MoA (Memorandum of Association) and AoA (Article of Association), giving the corporate entity a new identity.

Zomato said that the official name approval came through a postal ballot from February 6 to 7. The detailed report about the voting outcome was published on March 9, 2025. The rebranding showed the company's strategic shift, which was previously limited to food delivery. Now, the business will focus on its long-term goal to stay in the market, which will go beyond quick commerce. Blinkit, Zepto Commission Hike: Quick Commerce Rivals To Raise Platform Commissions To Boost Revenues Amid Rising Competition, Say Reports.

Zomato directors approved the name change of Zomato into 'Eternal' on February 6, marking a new journey in different sectors amid the ongoing growth. Zomato operates Blinkit, which delivers products faster and within minutes to customers' doorsteps. It also has other brands under its belt, such as Hyperpure and District. Besides, the company collaborated with the Indian government on various aspects to promote growth in the country and strengthen its position and image in the market.

