Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: In case of unexpected expenses, arranging funds quickly may sometimes be a challenge. However, in such a scenario, owned assets can come handy to obtain the required funds. Instead of selling off these assets, one can use them as collateral to get a loan against them. In the same vein, car owners who are looking for urgent funds, can use their car as a security and get a loan against it.

Bajaj Finance Limited offers a high-value loan against car that comes with simple eligibility criteria and minimal documents.

Customers can choose this loan against car and get up to Rs. 47 lakh to manage their planned and unplanned expenses. This loan product is an excellent choice for individuals seeking quick access to funds, making it a suitable option for fulfilling their multiple financial needs.

Here are the primary features of a Bajaj Finance Loan Against Car:

Loan value of up to Rs. 47 lakh

Secure a high-value loan of up to Rs. 47 lakh and effectively manage a diverse range of big and small expenses. Whether it is home renovations, education expenses, medical bills, or any other financial requirement, this loan provides with the necessary financial flexibility to handle any kind of expenses easily.

Quick disbursal of funds

Customers can enjoy the convenience of having the loan amount credited to their bank account within 48 hours* once the loan is approved. This quick disbursal ensures that the customer gets prompt access to funds, enabling them to address their financial requirements without any delays.

Minimal documentation

A loan against car requires customers to submit only a few essential documents. The application is quickly verified after all required documents are submitted. Most loans against car applications are approved within a day of document verification, allowing customers to receive an immediate response and proceed with fulfilling their financial obligations.

Flexible tenures

Bajaj Finance Loan Against Car comes with a range of flexible tenure options ranging from 12 months to 72 months. Customers can choose a repayment tenure that suits their budget so that loan repayment is easy for them.

End-to-end online application process

Customers can get benefit from the online application process as they can get a loan against their car from the comfort of their home. This hassle-free online process makes availing of funds easy and convenient for customers.

Three unique variants

Bajaj Finance offers the Loan Against Car in three unique variants - Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, and Flexi Hybrid Loan. When customers opt for the Flexi variant, a loan limit is assigned to them from which they can withdraw funds as per their requirements. Interest is only charged on the withdrawn amount, not the entire approved limit. Additionally, customers have the flexibility to make multiple withdrawals and part-prepayments without incurring any additional costs. The Flexi Hybrid Loan option also provides the added advantage of paying interest-only EMIs during the initial part of the tenure.

A loan against car is a great alternative to traditional financing options, providing individuals with quick access to funds while allowing them to continue using their vehicle. With a competitive loan against car interest rates, Bajaj Finance Loan Against Car is an excellent choice for customers looking for a quick way to deal with urgent funds requirements.

