Business News | Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Enables Easier Repayment Planning with Up to 108-month Tenure

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is a widely used financial solution that supports individuals in managing planned and urgent expenses with ease. It offers quick access to funds without collateral and features a fully digital application process.

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The personal loan product is designed to support financial needs such as medical expenses, travel, education, home improvement, and other personal requirements. With flexible repayment options and fast processing, it aims to improve access to credit for a wide range of customers.

With the latest update extending repayment tenure to up to 108 months, Bajaj Finance Personal Loan continues to focus on ease, flexibility, and responsible lending for a better customer experience. Here are some of the benefits offered by the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan.

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Extended repayment tenure up to 108 months

The key update in Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is the introduction of a repayment tenure of up to 108 months. This gives borrowers more time to repay their loan in smaller monthly instalments.

The loan now offers tenure options ranging from 12 months to 108 months, allowing customers to choose a repayment period based on their income and financial planning needs. A longer repayment tenure helps reduce monthly EMI amounts. With up to 108 months available, customers can manage monthly expenses more comfortably.

This flexibility supports better budgeting and helps borrowers balance loan repayment with other financial commitments. It is especially useful for individuals managing long-term or high-value expenses.

Simple digital process with quick disbursal

The application process is fully online and requires minimal documentation. Customers can complete verification steps digitally, reducing paperwork and saving time.

Once approved, funds are typically disbursed within 24 hours*, subject to eligibility and verification.

Competitive interest rates

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate generally ranges from 10% to 30% per annum, depending on eligibility, credit profile, and repayment behaviour. This structure helps customers understand the cost clearly before applying.

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate is applied based on credit assessment and risk profile.

Designed for a wide range of borrowers

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is available for salaried and self-employed individuals who need structured financial support. The loan amount ranges from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, making it suitable for both small and large financial requirements. The loan doesn't require any collateral.

It is commonly used for education costs, medical treatment, weddings, travel, home repairs, and other planned or emergency needs.

The flexible tenure and transparent pricing make it suitable for customers with different income levels and financial goals.

Collateral-free and transparent lending

The personal loan is unsecured, which means no collateral or security is required.

Customers only need basic identity, address, and income documents to apply. This simplifies the borrowing process and improves access to credit.

All terms, including repayment structure and interest rates, are clearly communicated during the application stage to support informed financial decisions.

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan continues to focus on responsible lending practices and transparent communication. With extended tenure options, flexible loan amounts, and a clear interest rate structure, the product is designed to support long-term financial stability.

The combination of quick approval, digital processing, and repayment flexibility makes it a dependable option for customers across India. Customers can check eligibility online and apply based on their financial requirements.

Terms and conditions apply*

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

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