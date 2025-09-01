NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: On 25th August 2025, winners of #KLRahulSeMilo contest hosted by Bajaj Finserv met KL Rahul in person. The event was held at the elegant Sette Mara Lounge at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai.

The #KLRahulSeMilo contest was designed to reward Bajaj Finserv customers who actively engaged with the brand's digital services and offerings. After weeks of enthusiastic participation, 11 top scorers emerged as winners, earning the chance to meet KL Rahul in person.

The meet-and-greet began with a warm welcome for KL Rahul, followed by a relaxed and engaging conversation. Each winner had the chance to ask their questions--ranging from cricketing strategy to Rahul's personal inspirations. KL Rahul responded to every question thoughtfully and with genuine warmth, creating an inspiring and memorable experience for the fans.

The interaction was followed by a photo session and signing of personalised collectibles, ensuring each winner left with unforgettable memories. The intimate setting allowed for a genuine connection between the star and his fans.

In total, the event was attended by the lucky contest winners along with Bajaj Finserv employees. The evening was a celebration not just of cricket and fandom, but also of how finance and customer engagement can come together in unique, experiential ways.

The #KLRahulSeMilo Challenge that ran from 30th May to 30th June 2025 invited customers to engage with Bajaj Finserv's suite of services. This ranged from EMI card usage and bill payments to credit score checks and social media engagement. Points were awarded for each activity, and the top performers were rewarded with this exclusive meet-and-greet experience. The campaign was promoted through a dedicated microsite, multilingual videos, and social media content, reinforcing Bajaj Finserv's commitment to customer engagement through innovative and rewarding formats.

From exclusive experiences to everyday savings

While the #KLRahulSeMilo contest gave customers a chance to meet their cricketing hero, Bajaj Finserv continues to enhance everyday customer value through smart financial tools like the newly launched Maha Bachat Savings Calculator.

This smart savings tool helps customers get the best deals on electronics and home appliances by combining:

- Brand offers from manufacturers

- Dealer offers from partner stores

- EMI benefits including zero down payment plans

Instead of hunting for individual discounts across websites and stores, customers can now view their total savings in one place--and even locate the nearest partner store with these offers. So, whether it's an unforgettable event or an everyday purchase, Bajaj Finserv is committed to delivering value, rewards, and convenience to its customers--every step of the way.

