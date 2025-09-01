United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025: The UAE National Cricket Team will go up against the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in the third match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 on Monday, September 1. Both the UAE and Afghanistan teams were beaten by the Pakistan National Cricket Team in their respective opening matches and would be desperate to get off the mark tonight. The UAE National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Read below to get the UAE vs Afghanistan best fantasy playing XI prediction. Mohammad Haris Breaks His Bat by Smashing It on the Ground in Frustration After His Dismissal During PAK vs UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Afghanistan National Cricket Team would look to have an improved effort with both bat and ball against the UAE National Cricket Team after they were thoroughly outplayed in both departments by Pakistan. While the bowling attack did a fairly good job restricting Pakistan to below 200, the batting order faltered big time, with captain Rashid Khan being the highest-scorer with 39 runs while chasing 183. For the UAE, their bowlers proved expensive with Pakistan scoring 207 despite Junaid Siddique and Saghir Khan's three-wicket hauls, while with the bat, there wasn't much to show apart from Asif Khan's 77 and captain Muhammad Waseem's 33. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of UAE vs PAK vs AFG With Net Run Rate.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, UAE Tri-Series 2025 T20I Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Sediqullah Atal (AFG), Mohammad Zohaib-Khan (UAE)

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Karim Janat (AFG) and Mohammad Nabi (AFG)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Noor Ahmad (AFG) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

Who Will Win UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Match?

Despite both teams having lost their previous matches, Afghanistan can be backed to start off as the favourites, primarily because of the experience the squad members have. Players like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have played a lot of T20 cricket in several countries and would be well aware of what to do to bounce back and score their first points. UAE should not be underestimated as well, but Afghanistan are a stronger team and can be backed to score their first win of the UAE Tri-Series 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).