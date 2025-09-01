San Francisco, September 1: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has continued slashing jobs following AI adoption in the workplace. He revealed that the cloud-based software giant has eliminated around 4,000 jobs. Salesforce layoffs have affected thousands of employees in the customer support division. For months, the company, under CEO Marc Benioff, implemented various layoffs affecting employees as it adopted artificial intelligence.

In June 2025, Marc Benioff stated that 50% of Salesforce's work was done by AI, pointing out a company-wide implementation of automation. Job cuts due to AI have become common for many companies across the world as it offers faster task execution and reduces the need for human training and many other setbacks before finally letting them work. Nike Layoffs: US-Based Sportswear Giant To Cut 1% of Its Corporate Staff as Part of CEO Elliot Hill’s Efforts To Realign Team’s Structure.

Salesforce Layoffs Affect 4,000 Employees; Here's Everything To Know

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff discussed the layoffs during an episode with Logan Bartlett, a popular entrepreneur podcast host. He said AI agents helped Salesforce handle more sales leads and customer service tasks. According to reports, the 4,000 job cuts are equivalent to 45% of Salesforce's workforce reduction.

Salesforce layoffs reduced the workforce from 9,000 to around 5,000. In the podcast, CEO Marc Benioff said, " I have reduced it from 9,000 heads to about 5,000 because I need fewer heads." He mentioned that this action allowed him to "rebalance" the company's headcount.

Salesforce AI Agents Handle 50% of Customer Conversations

Salesforce has implemented agents powered by artificial intelligence that automatically handle around 50% of its customers' conversations, eliminating the need to keep support staff. The layoffs have impacted not only the customer support staff but also the sales team. Marc Benioff said that the company accumulated a 100 million uncalled sales backlog, suggesting it was due for 26 years because of fewer staff. MPL Layoffs: Mobile Premier League To Significantly Downsize Its Team in India After Online Gaming Bill Banned Money Games, Say Reports.

Regarding the Salesforce AI implementation, Benioff said, "... eight of the most exciting months of my career." He said that now, with the help of agentic sales, the company was calling every person who contacted it. Salesforce has used an "omnichannel supervisor system" to facilitate coordination between AI agents and humans. The system can identify when humans are required to perform any tasks.

