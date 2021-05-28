New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the coronavirus cases continue to rise unabated in various parts of the country, Bajaj Foundation, a non-profit organization, started an emergency oxygen program by providing free doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators across Delhi-NCR and has already impacted lives across the national capital region.

In an effort to reach out to more people in need of oxygen and to match the growing necessity, the foundation is scaling up the program across cities and is looking at reducing the response time for a hassle-free experience across the country.

As part of the program, in case of an emergency where the Spo2 is below 93, the service will offer O2 at everyone's doorstep free of charge for 120 hours on a refundable security deposit.

A professional service will also be provided to not only deliver but also collect back the machines from the users once they have recovered and no longer need them. The program came into effect last week with the ease of ordering O2 through a helpline number, an email, or the Bajaj Foundation's website.

Toll Free Number: 1800-5728-345

E-mail id: help@bajaj.foundation

Website: www.bajaj.foundation

In addition to this, Bajaj Foundation has also deployed supplies including oxygen concentrators, medicines, ration, and other pet care provisions to assist the state of Goa, hugely affected by cyclone Tauktae and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the program, Pankaj Bajaj, Founder-Bajaj Foundation said, "We at Bajaj Foundation firmly believe in one world, one family and are committed to helping mankind. We believe that each one of us has the power and role to play in overcoming this emergency. We are stronger together when we work jointly like one family. Through our efforts, we not only hope to help the affected people but are also trying to mitigate the spread of the virus through initiatives such as the doorstep Emergency Oxygen program which assists people in staying indoors. It's 2021 and we are still struggling with basic amenities, so it would be reasonable to say that it's time to stand together and help humanity in the best way possible."

Bajaj Foundation has so far served over 1 lakh cooked meals and distributed ration for meals, oxygen concentrators & oxygen cylinders. They have also helped arrange hospital beds, thousands of masks, sanitizers and confectioneries for kids, food for dogs, cats & cows. Free meals are currently being prepared at the Tastesutra and Khoya Mithai Kitchen and are being delivered on a daily basis.

