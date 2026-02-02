Manchester [UK], February 2 (ANI): Manchester United came from a late scare to beat Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday, making it three wins from three under interim head coach Michael Carrick. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur staged a comeback to draw the game against Man City by 2-2.

Casemiro opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a header from Bruno Fernandes' free-kick and later set up Matheus Cunha to double the lead in the 56th minute, as per the Premier League website. Fulham fought back in the final stages, with Raul Jimenez converting a penalty in the 85th minute and Kevin curling in a superb strike in the 91st minute to level the scores.

Also Read | ICC Reacts to Pakistan’s Decision of Boycotting T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India.

However, Benjamin Sesko scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, following a Bruno Fernandes assist, to secure the win for United.

Casemiro was key for the hosts, contributing a goal and an assist before being substituted, while Jimenez maintained his perfect Premier League penalty record, converting all 12 spot-kicks.

Also Read | Colombo Tourism at Risk in Absence of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash.

The win moves Manchester United into fourth place on the Premier League points table with 46 points to their name, while Fulham remain eighth with 34 points.

Next up, United host Tottenham Hotspur, and Fulham face Everton in a crucial mid-table clash.

In another Premier League battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, the hosts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City.

Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo put City in control by half-time, but Dominic Solanke sparked Spurs' comeback with two second-half goals, including a stunning scorpion-kick finish from Conor Gallagher's cross.

City had chances to win late on but failed to capitalise. However, their goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, made key saves for them.

The result moves Spurs up to 14th place on the Premier League points table with 29 points to their name, while Manchester City remain second with 47 points, six points behind leaders Arsenal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)