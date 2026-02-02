Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir will start its budget session today. In preparation for the proceedings, stringent security checks are being conducted at the legislative Complex in Jammu to ensure a smooth start to the session.

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir budget session, PDP Spokesperson Zuhaib Mir asserted that the figures in the current budget for J&K remain almost identical to previous years.

He further claimed that J&K is the only state in the country where the most educated young people are facing unemployment, and expressed disappointment that the Union Territory has not received a special economic package.

"The last time the budget given for J&K, the figures are almost the same. We saw that from last time till now, we have at this time, after Bhaisaran, there was a need for a special package from the Central Government. Tourism is completely shut down. Young people are unemployed. J&K is the only state in the country where the most educated young people are unemployed. The highest proportion of unemployed and educated young people is in J&K," he said.

"After that, when people from all over the country go to Pashmina with small shawls and handicrafts, they are beaten up and beaten up in the name of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram. And in the name of being a Muslim in the name of being a Kashmiri Muslim. So, our expectation was that for all these pains, we will get a proper economic package. Unfortunately, we did not get it," Mir told ANI.

The PDP spokesperson expressed hope that the upcoming J&K government budget would see Chief Minister Omar Abdullah implement the promises made in his election manifesto.

"Now, we expect that in his (Omar Abdulllah's) own manifesto, where he talked about 1 lakh jobs, 12 cylinders, 200 units of electricity, he talked about the Youth Employment Generation Act, which he said we will implement within 3 months. All these things that they did. So, if you look at it overall, we expect that he will at least implement his own manifesto in some parts. Because till now, nothing has been implemented from his manifesto. And after that, I hope that all these things happen. But if it does not happen, it will be very painful for J&K," added Mir. (ANI)

