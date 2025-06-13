NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Bajaj Markets, a leading digital financial marketplace, gives individuals a simple way to check their CIBIL score, at zero cost. There are no forms and no waiting time is involved. This quick service helps people understand their credit standing and take better control of future borrowing.

With just a few easy steps, anyone can view their score and start making smarter financial choices. Using this free tool often can help users prepare for credit approvals and better loan offers.

Why a Strong CIBIL Score Matters to Lenders

Lenders use the CIBIL score to quickly understand an individual's credit behaviour and repayment track record. A higher score often signals responsible credit use, making the applicant more likely to repay on time. This helps lenders reduce risk and speed up decision-making, especially when dealing with large loan amounts or unsecured credit.

Users check CIBIL score for personal loan applications. Here are some easy steps that can help raise the CIBIL score and build stronger credit over time:

* Always pay loan EMIs and credit card bills on or before the due date

* Avoid applying for multiple loans or credit cards within a short time

* Maintain a mix of secured and unsecured credit to show balanced usage

* Check the credit report often to spot and correct any errors

* Keep credit use low and avoid using the entire limit available

Along with free CIBIL score checks, Bajaj Markets offers a wide range of financial products and services. These include personal loans, credit cards, insurance plans, investment tools, and savings options--all available through a trusted and easy-to-use platform.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com.

