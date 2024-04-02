PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: Embracing Ramadan's sanctity, a time deeply rooted in spiritual reflection and self-discipline, poses a distinct set of considerations for individuals with diabetes. This period, characterized by abstaining from food and drink from the first light of dawn until sunset, requires meticulous attention to managing diabetes, to avoid the risks of blood sugar imbalances and dehydration.

Embarking on a Pre-Ramadan Journey

Preparation is key to ensuring a safe and spiritually fulfilling Ramadan for those with diabetes. Here's how to gear up:

- Healthcare Consultation: Initiating your Ramadan journey with a conversation with your healthcare provider is crucial. This step helps tailor your medication to fit the fasting schedule, ensuring safety throughout the month.

- Empowering Through Education: Arming yourself with knowledge about how fasting impacts your glucose levels and recognizing the early signs of imbalance is vital. This education acts as your safeguard.

- Nutritional Strategy: Collaborating with a nutrition expert to design your meals for Suhoor (the meal before dawn) and Iftar (the meal after sunset) can significantly aid in stabilizing blood sugar levels. Aiming for a balanced intake of slow-releasing energy sources is your goal.

Medication Management Mastery

Adjusting medication during Ramadan is crucial for maintaining balance:

- Insulin Adjustments: Tailoring your insulin regimen is key to avoiding the lows of hypoglycemia and the highs of hyperglycemia.

- Oral Medications: The timing and dosage of oral diabetes medications may need modifications to harmonize with fasting schedules without compromising blood sugar control.

Culinary Adventures from Dawn to Dusk

1. Suhoor - The Foundation: Crafting a meal that slowly releases energy throughout the day is essential. Focus on integrating complex carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats.

2. Iftar - The Celebration: Begin with dates and water, a nod to tradition that gently prepares your body for the main meal. Choose a well-rounded meal to maintain blood sugar stability.

3. Hydration Expedition: In the hours between sunset and dawn, prioritize rehydrating. Stick to water, steering clear of caffeine to avoid dehydration.

Continuous Glucose Mapping

Regular blood sugar checks are the compass guiding your Ramadan voyage, informing necessary adjustments to meals or medication to keep on course.

Final Thoughts

For individuals with diabetes, Ramadan represents not only a time of spiritual observance but also a period of health management. Through careful planning, education, and adaptability in diet and medication, it's possible to honor this holy month while nurturing one's well-being. Thus, the journey through Ramadan becomes an enriching experience that balances spiritual devotion with physical health, offering a pathway to celebrate the month's sanctity fully and safely.

DR THOMAS KOSHY,

MBBS, MD (GENERAL MEDICINE), MHA, FCCP, FACP(USA), FRCP(Glasgow)

FELLOW OF THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS

FELLOW OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS, GLASGOW

Is a Consultant in General Medicine, Cardiology & Diabetology since past 33 years

Fortis Hospital , Mulund(W)

M.T. Agarawal Municipal Hospital, Mulund(W)

