Tottenham Hotspur will be facing West Ham United away in a crunch English Premier League tie with the race for the top four heating up. Spurs scored a late winner in their previous game against Luton Town and are now eight points clear of Manchester United at 5th. A win this evening will take them level on points with Aston Villa and possibly break into the top four depending on the goal difference. Ange Postecoglu has done a good job stabilising the club after a terrible campaign last year. West Ham United are without a win in their last three games but they can be an unpredictable side to play, particularly on their own backyard. Premier League 2023–24: Liverpool Gains an Advantage in Three-Way Title Race As Manchester City and Arsenal Draw.

Edson Alvarez is suspended for West Ham United while Alphonso Areola will miss out due to groin injury. Nayef Aguerd will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Michail Antonio will lead the attack with Lucas Paqueta as the attacking midfielder. Jarrod Bowen did well for England during the international break and will be a key player in attack for the home side.

Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Foster, and Manor Solomon are the players missing out for Tottenham Hotspur. Heung min Son is a big game player for the team and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again. James Maddison is brilliant at linking up with midfield and the striker and will be crucial in counter attacks.

Tottenham Hotspurs are ready to take on West Ham United in an away match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Tuesday, April 02. The West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at London Stadium, London, England and it starts at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League Club Everton Announces $112M Losses in EPL 2023-24 Season.

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get the live telecast viewing option of the West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. West Ham United are no pushovers but the attack possessed by Spurs will prove to be too good for them in this contest.

