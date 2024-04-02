Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL Key Details Leaked; Know About Expected Specifications and Features

New Delhi, April 2: Google is expected to launch its latest smartphones from the Google Pixel 9 series, the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL soon. The Google Pixel 9 series smartphone is rumoured to launch later this year and may feature the latest technology and specifications.

As per a report of India Today, the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL key details leaked. The leaked details hint at a possible release date for the Pixel 9 series. The launch event for the smartphones might happen in October. Realme 12X 5G With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor’ and Segment First ‘Air Gesture’ Feature Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Realme.

Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Google Pixel 9 is rumoured to come with a 6.03-inch screen, which might be a bit smaller than the Pro versions. The Pixel 9 might be slim in design and will likely be 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm in size. The Pixel 9 series is expected to be powered by Google's next-gen Tensor G4 chipset, which is yet to be announced. Currently, there is no information available about the camera sensors, but the Pixel 9 might have a dual camera setup and the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL models will likely feature three cameras on the rear. Devika: Meet India-Made Open-Source AI Software Engineer That Aims to Challenge Devin, the World's First 'AI Coder'.

Google's new Pixel 9 might arrive with a new feature called "Adaptive Touch." It's like an upgraded version of the Pixel 8's "screen protector mode." This feature might adjust and change the touch sensitivity of the screen depending on what's happening around it. For example, if it's cold, the screen might get more touch-sensitive, so a user can use it with gloves. And if there's water on the screen, it adjusts sensitivity to stop accidental touches from water droplets. The upcoming Pixel series smartphones will likely run on Android 15. Google is expected to unveil Android 15 at the Google I/O conference in May.

