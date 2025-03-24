PNN

New Delhi [India], March 24: In a historic moment that strengthens the cultural and historical ties between Balochistan and India, Colonel(Honorary) Parvati Jangid Suthar,CGIM has been conferred with the esteemed Award of Balochi Dastar, Balochistan's highest civilian honor. This recognition, deeply embedded in Baloch tradition, is a mark of immense respect and acknowledges the outstanding contributions of individuals who work towards the betterment of the region.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Gift Ideas: From Customised Gift Hampers to Personalised Keepsakes, 7 Things To Present to Your Friends and Family During Eid.

The award was presented by Mir Yar Baloch, the representative of Balochistan in India, on behalf of the people of Balochistan, under the guidance of Hyrbyair Marri Baloch, a prominent figure in the Balochistan freedom movement. In his address, Mir Yar Baloch highlighted that this prestigious honour was being conferred in recognition of Col(Hony.) Parvati Jangid Suthar's unwavering patriotism towards India and her steadfast advocacy for the Balochistan freedom cause.

"Col(Hony.) Parvati Jangid has long been a passionate and vocal advocate for the Baloch people, consistently raising awareness about the injustices they face under the oppression of the Pakistani state," Mir Yar Baloch stated. "Her efforts to shed light on the atrocities committed by Pakistan in Balochistan, as well as in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), have inspired people across borders. We deeply respect her courage, vision, and patriotism."

Also Read | Shocking! Bollywood Actress Assaulted in Hyderabad After Being Invited for Shop Opening, Robbed of INR 50,000 Cash and Gold; Investigation Underway.

The Award of Balochi Dastar is a symbolic recognition of Jangid's ongoing work to amplify the Balochistan freedom movement. In particular, it acknowledges her role in educating the international community about the plight of Baloch citizens, including the severe human rights abuses carried out by the Pakistani military in Balochistan.

During the ceremony, Jangid expressed deep gratitude for the honor, recognizing the weight of responsibility that comes with such recognition. "The brutality and oppression the Baloch people are subjected to by Pakistan, alongside the terroristic activities of ISIS in the region, cannot be ignored," Jangid remarked. "As Indian friends, we stand with our Baloch brothers and sisters and pledge to support their fight for freedom."

Jangid further emphasized the critical need to protect ancient Hindu temples and cultural sites in Balochistan, which have been threatened by Pakistani terrorism. She voiced her hopes for the eventual liberation of Pakistan-Occupied Balochistan and the restoration of India's rightful control over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, reaffirming her commitment to supporting both Balochistan and Indian Kashmiris in their struggles for justice and sovereignty. Miss Jangid also demanded that the arrest of Baloch activist Dr. Mehrang Baloch by the Pakistani army is unjust. Raising one's voice for rights is not a crime; rather, it is a fundamental right of every individual. The entire world is aware of Pakistan's illegal occupation of Balochistan, where the Baloch people have been subjected to injustice for a long time. In such a situation, Pakistan should immediately grant independence to Balochistan so that its people can determine their own future and exercise their rights freely.

Col(Hony.) Parvati Jangid Suthar, originally from Gagaria, a village along the India-Pakistan border, now resides in Delhi and serves as the Chairperson of the Youth Parliament of India. She has been instrumental in numerous welfare projects for security forces, driven by her core mission: Surakshit Seema - Samrudh Bharat, "Secure Borders - Prosperous Bharat." Recently, she was recognized as one of the world's top 100 most influential women.

As a dedicated leader and advocate, Jangid remains resolute in her commitment to fostering peace, cultural cooperation, and historical understanding between India and Balochistan. She considers the whole world as one family, spreading the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" across the world, as a young leader dedicated to world peace.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)