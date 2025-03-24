Eid al-Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed on Tuesday, April 1. Also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and reflection in Islam. This joyous occasion is celebrated with prayers, festive meals, and gatherings with family and friends. It is a time to express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and strengthen communal bonds. Charity, in the form of Zakat al-Fitr, is given to help the less fortunate, ensuring everyone can partake in the celebrations. Gifting during Eid al-Fitr is a cherished tradition that symbolises love, appreciation, and unity. From exchanging sweets and clothing to giving Eidi (money) to children, the act of gifting adds to the festive spirit, fostering joy and spreading blessings among loved ones. As you observe Eid al-Fitr 2025, here are seven gifting ideas for the Islamic festival.

1. Customised Gift Hampers: Include dates, nuts, chocolates, and traditional sweets for a festive touch.

2. Islamic Décor: Beautiful Quranic calligraphy, lanterns, or decorative prayer mats for their home.

3. Luxury Fragrances: Perfume or attar sets for a personal and elegant gift.

4. Traditional Clothing: Embroidered abayas, kurtas, or shawls for a festive outfit upgrade.

5. Personalised Keepsakes: Engraved jewelry, photo frames, or name-etched items for a meaningful touch.

6. Gourmet Food Basket: Specialty teas, spices, or halal-certified goodies for a culinary treat.

7. Charity Gifts: Donate to a cause in their name as a gesture of kindness and giving during Eid.

Each idea celebrates the spirit of love, joy, and generosity of the occasion. Eid Mubarak!

