New Delhi [India], January 13: Barista Coffee, one of India's leading home-grown coffee chains, is thrilled to collaborate with the American Pistachio Growers (APG) to introduce a new range of pistachio-based beverages and desserts. APG is known for their product quality, which is in synonym to what Barista stands for. Innovation has been a key to Barista's success and to launch a product which has a trust value attached creates the desired synergy for the collaboration. The partnership focuses on the premium quality of California-grown pistachios, known for their taste and nutritional benefits, bringing a unique blend of indulgence and wellness to Barista's customers.

The pistachio series features innovative offerings like California Pistachio Latte, California Pistachio Frappe, and California Pistachio Muffin, catering to the diverse palates of coffee and pistachio lovers. This launch highlights Barista's dedication to enhancing its menu with international flavours and providing an elevated coffee cafe experience.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee, said, "At Barista Coffee Company, we constantly strive to curate offerings that align with our customer's evolving preferences. Our partnership with the APG is a step ahead of our shared vision of quality and authenticity. California pistachios' unique taste and health benefits are the perfect ingredient to complement our beverages. We are excited to bring this exclusive series to our guests across the country."

Highlighting the initiative, Sumit Saran, India Market Representative for APG, stated, "We are delighted to collaborate with Barista Coffee Company to promote California-grown pistachios in India. This initiative showcases the exceptional quality of American produce and strengthens the culinary ties between the two nations. California pistachios symbolize excellence, and we are elated to see them become a part of Barista Coffee's exciting new offerings."

With this launch, Barista Coffee aims to introduce a fusion of rich, nutty flavours and a premium coffee experience, setting a new benchmark in innovation and diverse offerings. The pistachio series will be available pan India starting 16th December 2024.

About Barista Coffee Company

Incepted in 2000 under the name Barista Coffee Company Limited, the brand was established with the sole aim of providing a truly International coffee experience to its customers in a warm, friendly, and peaceful environment. Barista, one of the leading chains of espresso bars and cafes in India, thrives to provide an international experience in terms of cafes and coffee culture. Barista Coffee Company Limited has its outlets in India & Srilanka.

About American Pistachio Growers

American Pistachio Growers is a non-profit trade association representing more than 865 growers, member processors and industry stakeholders in California, Arizona and New Mexico. More details and a compendium of the global research can be found at www.AmericanPistachios.in

