Raigad, January 13: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Maharashtra, where a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed his classmate over drugs in Raigad. The alleged incident occurred in Raigad's Pen area. Police officials said that the teenager murdered his classmate during a heated quarrel between them on the issue of doing drugs.

After the incident, the teenager was detained and sent to a remand home. According to a report in The Times of India, the incident came to light when the deceased teenager's body was found dumped in the bushes. Launching a probe, the Pen police solved the murder case by scanning more than 50 CCTV footage. Maharashtra Shocker: 34-Year-Old Policeman Ends Life by Hanging Himself From Tree in Beed District.

They also questioned four friends of the victim, who told them that the victim and the accused would regularly bunk classes in order to consume drugs. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the accused and the victim were studying in eighth standard. A senior police officer said that there was a heated argument between the accused and the victim over getting more addictive substances. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kidnaps Lover’s Son From School, Kills and Throws Body in Abandoned Well in Sangamner; Later Dies by Suicide.

It is also learned that the duo needed more money to buy the drugs. Amid their heated argument, the accused juvenile hit the victim on his head with a heavy object. Post this, the accused teenager threw the victim's body at an isolated area covered with weeds.

