Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Recently, CBRE South Asia had announced the findings of its 'India Market Monitor 2021' report that discussed the growth, trends, and dynamics across various segments in the real estate sector in India.

It observed that the sustained attractive mortgage regime and government incentives have led to a strong residential recovery in India. A renewed interest in residential projects has also resulted in a spurt of new launches and faster completion of projects to cater to the massive demand.

Riding with this momentum, B&B Infrastructure, one of the leading real estate developers in Bangalore, has partnered with Houzbay Consulting, one of the leading prop-tech companies in India, for their uber-luxurious project, Opulent Spire on Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore.

Opulent Spire, uber-luxurious homes in the heart of the city

Opulent Spire is an uber-luxurious, closer to possession property by B&B Infrastructure. It is located conveniently close to the CBD area, just 6 kms away from Richmond Road, walking distance to the Jayadeva Hospital and 2 km away from the Oracle Technology Park, and a mere 10 min away from the Forum Mall, Koramangala.

With a starting price of Rs.4 crore onwards, the project comprises a total of 86 units with 3 & 4 BHK luxury homes ranging from 3221 sq ft to 4084 sq ft.

A landmark project for Central & South Bangalore

B&B Infrastructure was founded by S.K.Bhaskar Raju and is known for his passion for design and uncompromising commitment to quality and believes that Opulent Spire would be a landmark project for Central & South Bangalore.

Aditya, Director of B&B Infra, stated that, "With project completion in full swing, the possession of apartments to its esteemed customers would begin anytime in the next 6 months."

"Additionally, we are in talks with leading brands across the globe to set up their Coffee Shop, Spa, and retail store at the Opulent Spire," he said.

