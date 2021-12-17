OnePlus Nord 2 CE is rumoured to debut by the first quarter of 2022. On Thursday, we heard reports regarding the launch, price and specifications of the Nord 2 CE phone. Today, renders of the device have been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar in partnership with 91Mobiles. The leaked renders reveal the design, which is similar to that of Nord, except for the camera module. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Launch, Price & Specifications Tipped Online: Report.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE (Photo Credits: Yogesh Brar X 91Mobiles)

At the front, the handset can be seen with a punch-hole flat display and a punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera. There is a volume rocker on the left edge of the smartphone, while the power button is placed on the right edge.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE (Photo Credits: Yogesh Brar X 91Mobiles)

At the back, a triple rear camera system can be seen, along with an LED flash and a OnePlus logo. At the top, a secondary microphone is present, whereas the bottom gets a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a primary microphone and a speaker grille.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE (Photo Credits: Yogesh Brar X 91Mobiles)

Previously leaked specifications of Nord 2 CE include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The device is said to come packed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord 2 CE will run on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12.

