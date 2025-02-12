PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of B D Security Limited for its IPO. The company is going public through an IPO to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. The company has plan to issue fresh Issue up to 44,56,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, in the forthcoming IPO.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

B D Security Limited specializes in providing security services and telecom operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

The company is working in the field of providing security services to varied sectors including the deployment of security personnel, surveillance systems, and risk management services. These services cater to industries such as banking, telecom, hospitality, healthcare and manufacturing.

