Arati Kadav’s Mrs premiered on Zee5 on February 7, 2025, starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, with Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya playing prominent supporting characters. Mrs is an official remake of the 2021 Malayalam OTT hit The Great Indian Kitchen, directed by Jeo Baby and starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. While Bollywood audiences have been critical of remakes lately - evident from the underwhelming box office performances of films like Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Baby John, Deva, and Loveyapa - many are calling Mrs a necessary and timely remake. ‘Mrs’ Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra Delivers a Powerful Act in Arati Kadav’s Faithful Remake of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

Like the original, Mrs tells the story of a young woman who marries into a family with a deeply patriarchal mindset. She is expected to remain in the kitchen, much like her subservient mother-in-law, catering to the needs of her husband and his father. Despite her efforts, she faces constant criticism for her cooking and work, with no appreciation in return. The taunts aren’t limited to her immediate family; even family friends and relatives feel entitled to mock her and her culinary skills.

The protagonist is denied any semblance of a personal life, including a professional career, and is expected to comply with her husband’s ‘family planning’ demands, regardless of her own physical or emotional state. The film poignantly highlights that the only time she gets a brief respite from the relentless household chores is during her menstrual cycle, as the men in the family consider her ‘impure’ during this time.

Watch the Trailer of 'Mrs':

Does the story feel uncomfortably familiar? If so, that’s precisely why scenes and clips from Mrs are going viral. One such scene features the father-in-law (Kanwaljit Singh) and husband (Nishant Dahiya) nitpicking Richa’s cooking, while another shows the father-in-law justifying Karwa Chauth fasting by claiming there is ‘scientific’ backing for it. The Great Indian Kitchen Movie Review: Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Social Drama, Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Is Brilliant!

Netizens Praising 'Mrs'

'Twitter Timeline in Nutshell'

Watching Mrs. movie was like watching twitter timeline in nutshell. Ask people to use grinder machine they will say “asli swaad to silbatte mein aata hai”. Ask people to eat muesli, they will say “asli benefit toh daliya mein milta hai”. Ask people to cook in batch for a day… — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) February 12, 2025

'So Important and Impactful'

This scene from 'Mrs.' is so important and impactful and also tells you the difference between how society treats their son and daughter. pic.twitter.com/8RbGhZ3pSq — 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) February 11, 2025

'Broken Viewership Records on Zee5'

"Papaji" kehna aur bhikhari ki tarah unke samne khade rehna, yeh kaisa apna ghar hai? Mrs is so real, it punches in your gut. Have you seen #MrsOnZEE5? This movie has broken viewership records on Zee 5#SanyaMalhotra is phenomenal pic.twitter.com/xzmbivFMCF — Redditbollywood (@redditbollywood) February 11, 2025

'Scared of Marrying Someone'

scared of marrying someone who settles for me just because they couldn't be with the person they love and wants me to look after his family instead of truly loving me pic.twitter.com/ByLZdjLLOz — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) February 9, 2025

'Privileged are Outraged'

The men offended by this scene are precisely the ones who inspired it, while the women hurling abuse have nothing to do with the reality it depicts. Only the privileged are outraged, while the real victims remain invisible...just like always. https://t.co/uno1own0ys — Mandeep Singh Manhas (@MandeepManhas4) February 11, 2025

Despite its borrowed premise, many are praising the film for reigniting conversations about the thankless labour of housewives - and even working women - who juggle the demands of their families. Viewers hope that Mrs will raise awareness about these often-overlooked struggles.

If you’re planning to watch Mrs, the film is now streaming on Zee5. For those who wish to watch the original Malayalam version - still considered the stronger film - The Great Indian Kitchen is available on Prime Video. The Great Indian Kitchen also has a Tamil remake by the same name which had Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.

