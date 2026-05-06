Business News | Benchmark Indices Extend Gains; Sensex Up 941 Pts, Nifty Advances 298 Pts

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Indian markets closed in green as Indian benchmark indices sustained the positive momentum to end Wednesday's trading session with gains. The BSE Sensex finished the day at 77,958.52 points, marking an increase of 940.73 points or 1.22 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 followed a similar trajectory, closing at 24,330.95 points, up by 298.15 points or 1.24 per cent.

At the closing bell, Indigo (+6.72%), Trent (+4.09%), and Asian Paint (+3.81%) were the biggest gainers whereas, Reliance (-1.72%), HCL Tech (-0.78%), and ITC (-0.27%) lost momentum.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 940 Points, Nifty Tops 24,300 Amid US-Iran Deal Hopes.

At the time of filing this report, Brent Crude stood at USD 101.01, down by USD 8.88 or 8.08 per cent. Similarly, Crude Oil settled at USD 92.59, down by 9.69 or 9 per cent, whereas Gold rose to USD 4,698.15, up by USD 144.17, or 3.13 per cent.

Earlier this morning, at the opening bell, the BSE SENSEX stood at 77,536.67 points, marking an increase of 518.88 points or 0.67 per cent at the start of trade. Simultaneously, the NSE NIFTY 50 showed the upward movement, standing at 24,218.80 points, gaining 186.00 points or 0.77 per cent.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Meets DMK President MK Stalin After Party's Defeat in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, Expresses Solidarity (See Pic).

Gold prices traded at USD 4,647.25, reflecting a 2.00 per cent jump. Meanwhile, crude oil prices saw a slight decline, with Brent crude trading at USD 108.02 and West Texas Intermediate at USD 100.39.

At the same time, Asian Markets were predominantly trading in the green, highlighted by a sharp 6.64 per cent surge in the KOSPI to 7,397.76. Other regional indices also posted gains, including the Shanghai Composite up 1.27 per cent and the Hang Seng rising 0.64 per cent.

More modest growth was observed in the Taiwan Weighted index (0.57 per cent), the Jakarta Composite (0.77 per cent) and the Straits Times (0.12 per cent), while the Nikkei 225 remained at 59,513.12 with a 0.38 per cent increase. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)