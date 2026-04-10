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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Baisakhi is a time for full tables, festive cooking, and the kind of hosting that pushes a refrigerator to its limits. For households still working with an older single door model -- one that ices up, runs out of space, and needs manual defrosting -- this festive season is the perfect moment to make the switch. A frost-free double door refrigerator cools more evenly, stores more, and keeps food fresher for longer. With separate compartments, an inverter compressor, and zero maintenance cooling, it is not just an upgrade -- it is a long overdue necessity for any busy kitchen.

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The good news is that upgrading does not have to mean paying for it all at once. Customers can visit the Easy EMI Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website, browse refrigerators that suit their home, and get a loan approved online -- all before they even step into a store. They can then head to the nearest partner store to complete the purchase and split the total cost into Easy EMIs that fit their monthly budget. Select models come with zero down payment -- meaning the new refrigerator comes home today, with payments starting only next month.

Why a double door refrigerator is worth the upgrade

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Double door refrigerators offer separate compartments for fresh and frozen food, frost-free cooling, and inverter compressors that adjust to actual cooling demand. This results in:

- No manual defrosting: Consistent temperatures are maintained automatically, keeping food fresher for longer.

- Lower electricity bills: Inverter compressors use up to 30-50% less energy compared to fixed-speed models.

- More storage flexibility: Select models offer convertible freezer-to-fridge modes -- ideal for festive seasons when fresh food storage needs spike.

Best double door refrigerators to buy this BaisakhiFrom compact models to feature-rich options, here are five of the best double door refrigerators available right now:

- Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door (RT28C3032GS)

* Price: Rs. 23,190 | EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,450/month

* Why it works: A compact, frost-free model ideal for small to mid-size families, with efficient cooling and a reliable inverter compressor for everyday use.

- LG 260 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door (GL-N292DDSY)

* Price: Rs. 28,999 | EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,542/month

* Why it works: LG's Smart Inverter Compressor delivers energy-efficient cooling with faster temperature recovery after the door is opened.

- Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door (NEO DF278 PRM)

* Price: Rs. 26,650 | EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,776/month

* Why it works: Whirlpool's MicroBlock technology actively prevents 99% of bacterial growth, keeping food fresher for longer between grocery runs.

- Haier 240 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door (HRF-2902CSG)

* Price: Rs. 30,990 | EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,208/month

* Why it works: Features Twin Inverter Technology for quieter, more efficient operation and a large vegetable box designed for Indian kitchen needs.

- Godrej 272 L 2 Star Eon Crystal Double Door (RT EONCRYSTAL 310B)

* Price: Rs. 39,511 | EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,343/month

* Why it works: Godrej's Nano Shield Technology provides over 95% disinfection on food surfaces, while Cool Balance Technology keeps vegetables fresh for up to 30 days.

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, and applicable offers. Please verify the latest pricing before purchase.

Limited-time offers on refrigerators

- Flat Rs. 1,500 cashback on select in-store purchases.

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 1,450 per month, bringing home a frost-free double door refrigerator this Baisakhi has never been easier or more affordable.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a double door refrigerator with the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI LoanUpgrading to a new double door refrigerator this Baisakhi does not have to mean a large one-time payment. The Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan lets customers split the cost into pocket-friendly monthly instalments, ensuring they always get the best deal.

Here is how it works:

- Select the refrigerator online: Customers can browse models by capacity, star rating, and brand to pick the one that suits their kitchen and budget.

- Check eligibility: They can then head to the Easy EMI Loan page and complete a quick KYC process using a mobile number and PAN card.

- View the limit instantly: The approved loan amount is displayed immediately once verified.

- Visit a partner store: Customers can walk into the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store and get guidance from an in-store representative.

- Finalise the EMI plan: After picking a repayment tenure and completing minimal paperwork, the purchase is confirmed on the spot.

- Enjoy benefits: Customers will receive Rs.1,500 cashback on all in-store purchases, making the upgrade even more rewarding.

This Baisakhi, the right refrigerator is just a few easy steps away. With the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan, buying a refrigerator on EMI has never been simpler.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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