Mumbai, April 16: A deep-seated rivalry and a monetary dispute between two close associates have exposed a harrowing s*xual abuse and blackmail racket that has sent shockwaves through Amravati. The Amravati s*x scandal, which involved the surreptitious recording of obscene videos to blackmail young women, came to light not through a police crackdown, but because of a fallout between the primary accused, Ayaan Ahmed (Ayaan Shaikh), and his partner-in-crime, Uzer Khan. The case also led to a surge in online searches for "Ayan Ahmed viral video" and "Ayaan Shaikh viral video" as a section of people are looking to access the obscene clips.

According to a report by The Times of India, the roots of the scandal can be traced back to a disturbing "bet" between Ahmed and Khan. The duo reportedly competed to see who could "win over" more girls. What began as a predatory game eventually spiraled into a voyeuristic fetish, with the accused allegedly recording intimate acts and storing them for blackmail or online distribution. Amravati Shocker: Ayaan Shaikh Arrested for Allegedly Exploiting 180 Minor Girls and Recording 350 Obscene Videos for Blackmail in Maharashtra.

Investigations suggest that Ayaan Ahmed, a second-year college student and former social media supervisor for a political party, used his digital savvy and "flashy" lifestyle to lure victims. Local acquaintances noted that Ahmed, whose father deals in second-hand vehicles, had recently begun splurging money and riding expensive motorcycles, raising suspicions about his source of income.

Rift Over Money Blew the Lid off the Amravati S*x Scandal

The scandal remained hidden until a financial dispute fractured the partnership between Ahmed and Khan. A local politician and acquaintance of Ahmed told TOI that Khan held several of the compromising videos and had made monetary demands that Ahmed could not fulfill.

In a fit of rage following the disagreement, Khan allegedly began circulating the videos online to sabotage Ahmed. "I have been told Uzer had some monetary demands which Ahmed was unable to fulfill. And Uzer followed through on his threat by making the videos viral," Mujeeb Rashid, a councillor at Achalpur Municipal Council, told TOI. Ayaan Shaikh Viral Video: Fake ‘Download Links’ Go Viral After Amravati S*x Scandal.

While initial reports suggested a single leaked video, authorities have since discovered a series of at least 18 sex videos and 39 obscene photographs. The victims, many of whom are believed to be students from different towns enrolled in local coaching institutes, were allegedly trapped through social media and personal contact.

Councillor Rashid recounted an encounter with Ahmed ten days before the arrest: "I accosted Ahmed, who apologised profusely... Ahmed promised he would mend his ways and went away." At the time, it was believed to be an isolated incident of a leaked video between consenting adults, rather than a systematic blackmail racket.

No Communal Angle Found So Far

The Amravati police are currently interrogating the accused to determine if more individuals were involved in the distribution of the content. One of the primary challenges facing investigators is encouraging survivors to come forward. Many victims fear the social taboo associated with such cases, making formal testimony difficult to secure.

Addressing rumors regarding the nature of the crimes, Pyare Khan, chairman of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, clarified that based on confirmations from Amravati SP Vishal Anand, all eight victims identified so far belong to the same community as the accused, dismissing reports of communal angle.

As the probe continues, authorities have begun taking administrative action against the accused, including the recent demolition of illegal constructions at Ahmed's residence by the Achalpur Municipal Council.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).