Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal has issued a formal clarification following a social media backlash over an alleged internal grooming policy. The controversy erupted after a screenshot of a "Style Guide" went viral on X. The document appeared to prohibit Hindu religious symbols such as the bindi, tilak and kalawa (sacred thread), while explicitly permitting hijabs and turbans. Bansal stated that the document in circulation is "outdated" and does not reflect the company's current operating guidelines.

However, the X Community Guidelines stated that the Style Guide was dated February 2, 2026. The issue gained significant momentum after being shared by prominent social media figures, leading to calls for a boycott and accusations of "double standards" in the company's treatment of religious expressions. TCS Nashik Case: Tata Sons Launches Group-Wide Workplace Conduct Review, Says Report.

Peyush Bansal on Social Media Circulating Lenskart Style Guide

Hi, all. I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart. I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines. Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 15, 2026

Shefali Vaidya Post on X About Lenskart Style Guide

So these images were shared with me by someone whom I trust. I have no way of confirming this, but I checked with two diff AI platforms and they think these appear to be authentic and are from the Lenskart academy style guide. I would like someone to dig deeper and check if these… pic.twitter.com/NUgyblbb0K — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) April 15, 2026

The Viral Policy Document and Public Reaction

The controversy centred on Page 11 of a purported Lenskart Style Guide (v1.1/11). The document featured the company’s official branding and listed specific restrictions for store employees. According to the viral image, "religious tikka/tilak and Bindi/Sticker", visible sindoor and kalawa threads were categorised as prohibited, whereas hijabs and turbans were listed as permissible.

Social media users and critics questioned why certain religious symbols were restricted while others were allowed in a country where the majority of employees and consumers identify as Hindu. Many expressed concerns that the policy was discriminatory and hurt the sentiments of the local workforce.

Peyush Bansal’s Response and Apology

In a direct response posted on X, Peyush Bansal categorised the viral document as inaccurate and clarified that Lenskart’s present guidelines have no restrictions on any form of religious expression. He emphasised that the grooming policy has evolved over the years and that older versions do not represent the brand's current values.

"I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines," Bansal wrote. "Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak. We as a company continue to learn and build. Any lapses in our language or policies have and will continue to be addressed."

Commitment to Diversity and Local Traditions

Bansal further noted that Lenskart employs thousands of people across India who wear their faith and culture proudly at work every day. He reiterated that the company was built "in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians", and promised that no tradition or symbol carried by its employees would be compromised under his leadership.

Despite the founder's statement, some online community discussions noted that an updated version of the formal policy document has not yet been publicly released to replace the version dated February 2026.

Corporate Grooming Policies in India

The incident highlights the sensitive nature of corporate grooming standards in India’s diverse retail sector. Many multinational and large Indian firms implement grooming codes to maintain a "professional" look, but these often clash with deeply rooted cultural and religious practices. TCS Nashik Row: HR Ignored Several Complaints, Claim Employees as S*xual Harassment Case Triggers Suspensions and Arrests.

Legal experts note that while private companies have the right to set dress codes, policies that appear to target specific religious groups or apply different standards to different faiths can lead to significant reputational damage and potential legal challenges. Lenskart’s move to distance itself from the restrictive language of the leaked guide appears to be an effort to mitigate these risks and reaffirm its commitment to an inclusive workplace.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Peyush Bansal X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).