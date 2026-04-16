Police in Navi Mumbai’s Seawoods area uncovered an alleged prostitution racket operating under the cover of a spa centre, rescuing seven women during a raid on April 14. The operation, carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman accused of running the illegal activity.

The raid took place at a spa located in the Trishul Goldmine Building in Sector-15. Officials said the action followed specific intelligence inputs, which were first verified using a decoy customer before the police team entered the premises in the afternoon. Thane Police Bust S*x Racket in Wagle Estate, TV Actor Allegedly Working as Pimp Arrested.

S*x Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai

According to police, seven women were rescued from the premises, including four Thai nationals and three Indian women. Authorities allege that the accused lured the women with financial promises and coerced them into prostitution. The rescued women have been moved to a safe location, and further procedures are underway in accordance with legal and rehabilitation protocols.

The accused, identified as Nitu Hazarilal Prajapat, has been arrested and booked at the NRI Police Station. The case has been registered under Section 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Amravati S*x Scandal: 47-Member SIT Formed To Probe Viral Videos; Four, Including Ayan Ahmed, Arrested.

Police said the operation was conducted under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade, with support from officers including Assistant Police Inspectors Yogesh Deshmukh and Rajshree Shinde, and Police Sub-Inspector Sarita Gude.

During the raid, authorities seized cash, three high-end mobile phones, and other materials suspected to be linked to the illegal activity. The total value of the seized items is estimated at INR 53,000. Officials said the confiscated devices will be examined as part of the investigation to identify possible links to a broader trafficking network.

Police are continuing to investigate the case to determine whether more individuals were involved in the operation and to trace the source and movement of the foreign nationals. Authorities are also coordinating with relevant agencies regarding the rescued women’s documentation and background.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (newsband), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).